Police arrest four terror suspects after investigating Coventry home for days

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences after police were seen investigating a property for a number of days.

Three men and a woman were arrested after police carried out pre-planned arrests at an address in Kare Road, Coventry, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said the four suspects were being questioned and there is not believed to be an imminent threat to the public.

On Friday, a spokesman for the force said: 'Four people - three men aged 57, 26 and 18 and a woman aged 58 - were arrested in Coventry on suspicion of terrorism offences this week.

'Three were arrested on January 31, and the 57-year-old man was arrested on February 1.

'All four continue to be questioned at a West Midlands police station following the pre-planned arrests.

'A search of a residential address in the city continues, there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.'

The Coventry Telegraph reported on Friday that local residents saw a number of vehicles, including police cars, vans and unmarked vehicles, outside the property throughout the week as investigations continued.

Forensic officers have also been seen at the property, the publication reports.