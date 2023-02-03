ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Police arrest four terror suspects after investigating Coventry home for days

By Miriam Kuepper
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences after police were seen investigating a property for a number of days.

Three men and a woman were arrested after police carried out pre-planned arrests at an address in Kare Road, Coventry, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said the four suspects were being questioned and there is not believed to be an imminent threat to the public.

On Friday, a spokesman for the force said: 'Four people - three men aged 57, 26 and 18 and a woman aged 58 - were arrested in Coventry on suspicion of terrorism offences this week.

'Three were arrested on January 31, and the 57-year-old man was arrested on February 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZ9RS_0kbdEj5400

'All four continue to be questioned at a West Midlands police station following the pre-planned arrests.

'A search of a residential address in the city continues, there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.'

The Coventry Telegraph reported on Friday that local residents saw a number of vehicles, including police cars, vans and unmarked vehicles, outside the property throughout the week as investigations continued.

Forensic officers have also been seen at the property, the publication reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqV4V_0kbdEj5400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMPMk_0kbdEj5400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVany_0kbdEj5400

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought by...
The Independent

New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red

A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
The Independent

Seven warning signs of a dog attack everyone should know

A four-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a dog in Milton Keynes.Emergency services rushed to a home in the city’s Netherfield area on Tuesday after reports that a dog had attacked a child in the back garden of the property.Thames Valley Police said it was quickly confirmed that the child had died at the scene. The dog has been euthanised and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to the force.“This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog,” said...
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

727K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy