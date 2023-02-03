ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest

Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
KINGSTON, NY
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!

Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
ALBANY, NY
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
FLORIDA STATE
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
GARDINER, NY
Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week

In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
GLENVILLE, NY
Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

