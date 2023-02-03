Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Crystal Clear Sunday Sunrise At The White Rock Overlook
Crystal clear sunrise Sunday morning at White Rock overlook. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook @thbehindthelens.
losalamosreporter.com
E-Biking Up The Hill
It’s commonly held that there isn’t any reasonable bicycle route from White Rock to LA, at least if you don’t have Pajarito Road access. This has come up in the Transportation Board so often I decided to give it a try; nothing illustrates a problem better than experience. And to see if it was practical for less-than-athletic bike riders, I decided to use my longer-range eBike.
losalamosreporter.com
Taos Winter Sports Team Competes In Slalom Ski Race At Snowbowl Mountain
Hirotaka Mertes (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) celebrates his victory on the top of the podium competing for the Los Alamos Ski Team. Sasho McDowell (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) earning the 3rd place finish on the podium competing for the Taos Winter Sports Team at Snowbowl Mountain on Sunday February 5, 2023. Courtesy photo.
Popular New Mexico campground won’t open for the 2023 season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular campground in New Mexico is closed down as the owners try to work out a lease agreement with the state. The Enchanted Circle campground in Angel Fire has been voted as a top campground in the state for the last four years, but this season, they won’t get to open […]
losalamosreporter.com
N3B Los Alamos Runs Robust Groundwater Monitoring Program For DOE-EM LANL Legacy Waste Cleanup
A rafting trip to collect water samples from the Rio Grande and tributaries to White Rock Canyon is part of a robust groundwater monitoring run by N3B-Los Alamos. Photo Courtesy N3B. Groundwater Monitoring Program manager Keith McIntyre, left, and technical lead David Fellenz point out landmarks along the Rio Grande...
losalamosreporter.com
Calling All DIYers: Los Alamos Makers Open House Feb 21
People of all ages work on projects at Los Alamos Makers at 3540 Orange Street. Courtesy photos. Students learn coding and programming in free sessions at Los Alamos Makers. Courtesy photo. The exterior of the Los Alamos Makers location at 3540 Orange Street. Courtesy photo. LOS ALAMOS MAKRES NEW RELEASE.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Teen Center Holds Annual Valentine Blood Drive Saturday, Feb. 11
The Los Alamos Teen Center’s Youth Mobilizers are back with their 3rd Annual Valentines themed blood drive. Please join them on Saturday, Feb, 11 from 2-6pm to give the gift of life to others. Blood supplies remain at critically low levels. The Teen Center is calling on you to help save lives. To show their gratitude, Valentine’s Day goody bags will be given to all donors. Please register at https://donors.vitalant.org Sponsor Code: LATeen.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Announces Administration Changes At Los Alamos Middle School
Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth is leaving LAPS to pursue a new career opportunity. Courtesy photo. Alicia Edgin, LAMS Dean of Students, will move into the Asst. Principal position. Courtesy photo. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. LAPS Los Alamos Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth has announced that he is leaving...
tourcounsel.com
DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico
DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
sfnnews.com
Holes in the ceiling leave parents and students concerned
Now that Santa Fe students are returning from break, many students have noticed the large holes in the ceiling that have appeared at the north entrance of the school. According to building manager Rusell Johnson, some pipes froze and burst on Christmas eve causing a flood of the north entrance, gymnasium and foyer.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Author And Educator Mike Katko Discusses His New Book With Rotarians
Mike Katko speaks about his latest book ‘Big Medicine Pretty Water’ at the January 24 meeting of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Linda Hull. Mike Katko, local author, educator, and businessman, spoke at the Rotary Club of Los Alamos on January 24 introducing yet another engaged audience to his new book, Big Medicine Pretty Water, historical fiction that features a Native American heroine in the Southwest during the years of Prohibition.
losalamosreporter.com
Boots N Bridles 4-H Club Thanks Community For Support Of Fundraiser
Boots N Bridles 4-H Club members with families and friends. Courtesy photo. Boot N Bridles 4-H club would like to thank the community for all your support for our bingo fundraiser. We had a wonderful turnout and everyone had so much fun. Your support for our youth was outstanding. We would like to especially thank our donors and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church that made it possible to have great prizes and a lot of fun. Thank you to the following businesses:
losalamosreporter.com
On The Occasion Of The Two Month Anniversary Of The Outage
Almost two months after our phone and internet outage, I am “impressed” that the County has still not spoken to us about how our community can deal with the emergency aspects of such an issue in the future. Nor has the County spoken to us about the measures it is taking to try to avoid such outages in the future.
santafe.com
Tomasita’s | Heating It Up
There aren’t very many restaurants in business today that were here in Santa Fe when I pulled into town in 1980. Back at the time, friends took me to a place that recently had moved to the then-scruffy railyard neighborhood. It was defying conventional logic about location, location, location. Tomasita’s, our destination, was in a red brick station house, an outbuilding of sorts to the old unused Santa Fe depot. At one time this had been the terminus of a railroad known as The Chile Line. Today, it’s the busy final stop for the Rail Runner commuter train and the Sky Railway, but no train was running at all some four decades ago.
Santa Fe City Councilors propose new resolution for controversial obelisk
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years after the controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza was torn down by protestors, there’s finally a proposal on what’s next for what’s left of it. Some Santa Fe City Councilors are proposing a new resolution to address what some say has become an eyesore in the plaza. “One of […]
Rio Grande Sun
Sundevils Top Pojoaque Again, Keep First Place in District
Española knows that it is nearly impossible for them to make the state tournament without an automatic qualifier from a district championship, and that is fueling their motivation late in the season. But they keep checking the box with win after win to get closer to that goal. “Everybody’s...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New Mexico
Taos is a tiny town in northern New Mexico that’s home to fewer than 7,000 people, many of them artists and creative souls inspired by the nearby Sangre de Cristo Mountains. If you find yourself in this historic town, be sure to swing by Doc Martin’s, one small-town restaurant in New Mexico that’s serving up some of the best Southwestern meals in the state.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
Rodger Michael Guerra, 46, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on Magistrate and Municipal Court warrants. Kayla Ashley Martinez, 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Christopher Michael Campbell, 22, of Los Alamos was arrested January 28 and charged with driving with...
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
