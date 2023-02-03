Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Mark Andrews offers to donate his paycheck to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews make up arguably the second-best quarterback-tight end duo in the league, so it’s no wonder Andrews wants Jackson to stay at all costs. This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens franchise has turned into a ticking time bomb because of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s tense...
Cowboys rumors: Tony Pollard decision could spell the end of Ezekiel Elliott
The Cowboys are rumored to be using the franchise tag on Tony Pollard this offseason but that could be bad news for Ezekiel Elliott’s future in Dallas. It’s most definitely a turning point for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 offseason, particularly with their running back room. It’s been veteran Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard manning the backfield for several years now, but with the former fading in effectiveness and the latter set to become a free agent, it’s decision time.
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
Robert Kraft reveals plans in store for Tom Brady, Patriots celebration
Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems very intent on getting Tom Brady back in New England this offseason, one way or another. Here’s a polarizing question: Did Tom Brady retire as a Bucs player, or did he retire as a Pats player? Some could even argue the NFL legend retired “team-less” despite playing his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady only spent the last three campaigns of his 23-year career with the Buccaneers, a tiny blip compared to what feels like a lifetime with the New England Patriots.
For the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa fifth year option is a no-brainer. Right?
For the Miami Dolphins, decision time is coming on whether they intend to pick up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option. As a refresher, when a team selects a player in the first round of the NFL draft, the standard rookie contract is for 4-years with a team option for a 5th year. That 5th-year team option must be exercised prior to the 4th year of the player’s contract.
Super Bowl 57: Youth is serving Chiefs in their secondary
With four rookie defensive backs in Super Bowl 57, one would believe the Kansas City Chiefs have concerns. Instead, the youngsters have become a strength. George Bernard Shaw once said youth is wasted on the young. Shaw never got to watch the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs secondary. Last offseason, Chiefs...
Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet
Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
Saints only need one thing to make Derek Carr trade happen
Derek Carr is set to visit the New Orleans Saints as the Raiders quarterback seeks a trade but there is apparently only one thing stopping the deal for now. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the New Orleans Saints to figure out what their next long-term move at quarterback since Drew Brees retired, there are two things to know. First, you’re not alone. Secondly, though, you also might not have to wait all that much longer to get the answer.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
