Michigan State

wkar.org

Michigan mandates more training for in-service police officers

Michigan is imposing more training requirements for in-service police officers. Previously, there were no statewide policies mandating routine trainings beyond annual firearms handling. Public Act 1, the first state law of the 2023, allotted Michigan law enforcement a one-time grant of $20 million. The funding is for development and implementation...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

‘Read by Grade Three’ reform on track for passage in the Senate

A bill to prevent Michigan third graders who struggle with reading from being held back could make it out of the Michigan Senate as soon as Wednesday. The state’s "Read by Grade Three" law currently keeps children—with a few exceptions—from advancing to the fourth grade if they don’t meet certain reading benchmarks through standardized testing or work samples.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Peer-led safety program in Michigan targets teen drivers

An Ingham County high school is among three dozen in Michigan participating in a peer-led teen safe driving program. The Wilson Talent Center in Mason will take part in the “Strive for a Safer Drive” program. The project gives qualifying schools $1,000 to create their own traffic safety...
MASON, MI

