Whitmer to reveal budget proposal, promises expansions on family programs, education
The day before Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out her proposed budget, she stopped by an early childhood center in Flint Tuesday to highlight her plans for expanded spending on family programs, pre-K services and schools. “We have families all across the state who need some more support, so that...
Michigan mandates more training for in-service police officers
Michigan is imposing more training requirements for in-service police officers. Previously, there were no statewide policies mandating routine trainings beyond annual firearms handling. Public Act 1, the first state law of the 2023, allotted Michigan law enforcement a one-time grant of $20 million. The funding is for development and implementation...
Whitmer, Democrats roll out tax cut plan with $180 rebate checks; GOP says not good enough
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature’s Democratic leaders rolled out a tax relief plan Monday that includes expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and cutting taxes for pensioners. Democrats also want to send out $180 rebate checks as part of the deal. Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand...
‘Read by Grade Three’ reform on track for passage in the Senate
A bill to prevent Michigan third graders who struggle with reading from being held back could make it out of the Michigan Senate as soon as Wednesday. The state’s "Read by Grade Three" law currently keeps children—with a few exceptions—from advancing to the fourth grade if they don’t meet certain reading benchmarks through standardized testing or work samples.
Okemos High School students are safe, heading home after seemingly false threat
Law enforcement in Jackson is now investigating the source of a hoax phone call falsely reporting a shooting Tuesday at Jackson High School. Students were put on lockdown and later released. That’s after police confirmed there was no threat. Several other districts statewide received similar calls. Jackson Police and...
Peer-led safety program in Michigan targets teen drivers
An Ingham County high school is among three dozen in Michigan participating in a peer-led teen safe driving program. The Wilson Talent Center in Mason will take part in the “Strive for a Safer Drive” program. The project gives qualifying schools $1,000 to create their own traffic safety...
