Charlotte, NC

Patrick Mahomes injury update: Andy Reid makes Chiefs fans jump for joy

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prepare for the Super Bowl on Sunday, his head coach just gave the best possible injury update. The best possible update would be that Patrick Mahomes’ ankle miraculously healed by itself, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid can only conjure up 13-second football miracles, not health-related ones.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers

Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cowboys rumors: Tony Pollard decision could spell the end of Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys are rumored to be using the franchise tag on Tony Pollard this offseason but that could be bad news for Ezekiel Elliott’s future in Dallas. It’s most definitely a turning point for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 offseason, particularly with their running back room. It’s been veteran Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard manning the backfield for several years now, but with the former fading in effectiveness and the latter set to become a free agent, it’s decision time.
DALLAS, TX
Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Wife Marissa Mowry’s Relationship Timeline: From 5th Grade Friends to Marriage, Beyond

Meant to be! Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Mowry, has been his biggest cheerleader since they were kids — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
CHICAGO, IL
Saints only need one thing to make Derek Carr trade happen

Derek Carr is set to visit the New Orleans Saints as the Raiders quarterback seeks a trade but there is apparently only one thing stopping the deal for now. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the New Orleans Saints to figure out what their next long-term move at quarterback since Drew Brees retired, there are two things to know. First, you’re not alone. Secondly, though, you also might not have to wait all that much longer to get the answer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Super Bowl 57: Youth is serving Chiefs in their secondary

With four rookie defensive backs in Super Bowl 57, one would believe the Kansas City Chiefs have concerns. Instead, the youngsters have become a strength. George Bernard Shaw once said youth is wasted on the young. Shaw never got to watch the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs secondary. Last offseason, Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Robert Kraft reveals plans in store for Tom Brady, Patriots celebration

Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems very intent on getting Tom Brady back in New England this offseason, one way or another. Here’s a polarizing question: Did Tom Brady retire as a Bucs player, or did he retire as a Pats player? Some could even argue the NFL legend retired “team-less” despite playing his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady only spent the last three campaigns of his 23-year career with the Buccaneers, a tiny blip compared to what feels like a lifetime with the New England Patriots.
TAMPA, FL
