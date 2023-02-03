Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Mark Andrews offers to donate his paycheck to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews make up arguably the second-best quarterback-tight end duo in the league, so it’s no wonder Andrews wants Jackson to stay at all costs. This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens franchise has turned into a ticking time bomb because of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s tense...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Andy Reid makes Chiefs fans jump for joy
As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prepare for the Super Bowl on Sunday, his head coach just gave the best possible injury update. The best possible update would be that Patrick Mahomes’ ankle miraculously healed by itself, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid can only conjure up 13-second football miracles, not health-related ones.
Packers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Aaron Rodgers
Could this finally be the offseason where we see Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers?. This offseason is of the make-or-break type for the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers could have one foot out the door, but Green Bay doesn’t know exactly how to navigate at the moment. Once again, they are caught in limbo until Rodgers makes his intentions clear.
Cowboys rumors: Tony Pollard decision could spell the end of Ezekiel Elliott
The Cowboys are rumored to be using the franchise tag on Tony Pollard this offseason but that could be bad news for Ezekiel Elliott’s future in Dallas. It’s most definitely a turning point for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 offseason, particularly with their running back room. It’s been veteran Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard manning the backfield for several years now, but with the former fading in effectiveness and the latter set to become a free agent, it’s decision time.
Who is announcing the Super Bowl? A first time duo for the big game
Super Bowl 57 is just days away. All eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs as they play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Annually, millions of fans worldwide will tune in to watch the biggest game in American sports, making football’s biggest game the most watched TV program all year.
Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Wife Marissa Mowry’s Relationship Timeline: From 5th Grade Friends to Marriage, Beyond
Meant to be! Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Mowry, has been his biggest cheerleader since they were kids — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. […]
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
Saints only need one thing to make Derek Carr trade happen
Derek Carr is set to visit the New Orleans Saints as the Raiders quarterback seeks a trade but there is apparently only one thing stopping the deal for now. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the New Orleans Saints to figure out what their next long-term move at quarterback since Drew Brees retired, there are two things to know. First, you’re not alone. Secondly, though, you also might not have to wait all that much longer to get the answer.
Super Bowl 57: Youth is serving Chiefs in their secondary
With four rookie defensive backs in Super Bowl 57, one would believe the Kansas City Chiefs have concerns. Instead, the youngsters have become a strength. George Bernard Shaw once said youth is wasted on the young. Shaw never got to watch the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs secondary. Last offseason, Chiefs...
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
Robert Kraft reveals plans in store for Tom Brady, Patriots celebration
Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems very intent on getting Tom Brady back in New England this offseason, one way or another. Here’s a polarizing question: Did Tom Brady retire as a Bucs player, or did he retire as a Pats player? Some could even argue the NFL legend retired “team-less” despite playing his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady only spent the last three campaigns of his 23-year career with the Buccaneers, a tiny blip compared to what feels like a lifetime with the New England Patriots.
