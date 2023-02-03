Read full article on original website
WSMV
Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Everyone knows that the best places are hidden away and have to be sought out. Wise Ant General Store and Bakery in Ardmore, Tennessee, may be a little out of the way for some people — but trust us when we say it is worth finding. Be sure to...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway
One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
WSMV
Dog saved after ‘aggressive’ house fire breaks out in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An “aggressive” fire broke out at a home on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, according to officials. Crews at the Chapel Hill Fire Department were called to a home in the Forrest Fields neighborhood. The crews quickly got the fire under control, according...
Deceased Female found on roadway in Franklin County Identified
We have an update on a story we brought you last week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported on Thursday morning that they had responded to Lightfoot Lane to investigate a deceased female beside the roadway. At first, she was not identified, but now the sheriff’s department reports that...
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia man dead after stand-off with police
Columbia police were called to a home at 106 McKinley Drive on Monday morning and nearly six hours after police arrived on scene, an armed stand-off with police ended with 47-year-old Antonio Hardy dead. According to a release, police were dispatched to the home at 7:25 a.m. to standby with...
wgnsradio.com
Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash
(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
WAFF
Alabama residents cross state lines for chance at Tennessee lottery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Powerball fever continues to rise and so does the jackpot as many Alabama residents rushed to get their shot at the $747 million prize. In Ardmore, TN, a local lottery store was packed with cars, but many of those vehicles displayed an Alabama state tag. State residents voiced their frustration over Alabama’s lack of a lottery to WAFF 48.
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
Stolen Car Suspect Captured
On January 23, 2023, the Winchester Police Department began searching for a man that led officers on a chase with a stolen car from Modena Road. William Casey Tarrant, 32, and Candyce Lafevers allegedly led officers on a chase in Winchester. According to officials, Tarrant stopped on the side of...
Lebanon man arrested after motel fire in Lawrenceburg
Shawn Michael Buie, 49, was arrested Monday for a motel fire in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee Sunday evening.
thunder1320.com
Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
thunder1320.com
McCoy sentenced to 30 years in brutal shooting death of ex wife
NOTE – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. James Richard McCoy, of Manchester has been sentence to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the September 2018 murder of his ex wife. McCoy on Monday, Feb 6, 2023, pled guilty...
wgnsradio.com
Two California Residents Arrested in Rutherford Co.; 47 Kilos of Drugs Seized
MURFREESBORO – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022, the...
Another round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain moving in
Middle Tennessee will get another round of winter weather as a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, move into the area Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
