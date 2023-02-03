ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

WSMV

Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
STEVENSON, AL
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia man dead after stand-off with police

Columbia police were called to a home at 106 McKinley Drive on Monday morning and nearly six hours after police arrived on scene, an armed stand-off with police ended with 47-year-old Antonio Hardy dead. According to a release, police were dispatched to the home at 7:25 a.m. to standby with...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash

(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAFF

Alabama residents cross state lines for chance at Tennessee lottery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Powerball fever continues to rise and so does the jackpot as many Alabama residents rushed to get their shot at the $747 million prize. In Ardmore, TN, a local lottery store was packed with cars, but many of those vehicles displayed an Alabama state tag. State residents voiced their frustration over Alabama’s lack of a lottery to WAFF 48.
ALABAMA STATE
On Target News

Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Stolen Car Suspect Captured

On January 23, 2023, the Winchester Police Department began searching for a man that led officers on a chase with a stolen car from Modena Road. William Casey Tarrant, 32, and Candyce Lafevers allegedly led officers on a chase in Winchester. According to officials, Tarrant stopped on the side of...
WINCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
OnlyInYourState

This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee

There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WARTRACE, TN
thunder1320.com

McCoy sentenced to 30 years in brutal shooting death of ex wife

NOTE – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. James Richard McCoy, of Manchester has been sentence to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the September 2018 murder of his ex wife. McCoy on Monday, Feb 6, 2023, pled guilty...
MANCHESTER, TN

