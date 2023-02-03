ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl

By Danica Creahan
The big game is nearly here. No, not the big football game. With respect to the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles , there's another fur-ocious competition to tune in to come game day: Puppy Bowl XIX.

This year's Puppy Bowl is bringing together more adoptable dogs than ever before and will feature, for the first-time, both a Native American animal organization and a canine contestant from Dominica, West Indies. Excited to watch? Keep reading to find out what you need to know about Puppy Bowl XIX.

Top products in this article:

Watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl with HBO Max, $10 and up per month

Stream Discovery Channel with Sling TV, $40 and up per month

What is the Puppy Bowl XIX?

The Puppy Bowl is an annual event held to raise awareness about animal adoption . This year, on the day of the other big game, 122 adoptable puppies selected from 67 animal shelters and rescues across the country will come together to "compete" inside the puppy-sized Geico Stadium.

The hopefully soon-to-be pets belong to either Team Ruff or Team Fluff and spend the duration of the program playing together in a parade of cuteness. Points are earned when a player drags a chew toy into the end zone -- any end zone. In the Puppy Bowl, pretty much everybody is a winner .

When is the Puppy Bowl 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAsE1_0kbdC6iq00
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The fur-ocious festivities begin with a Puppy Bowl pregame show that will "give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft."

The Puppy Bowl preview will likely highlight some of the more notable animal athletes, such as a two-legged terrier named Joey and a Seattle Seahawks-trained contestant called Cooper.

The Puppy Bowl pregame begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12. The big-hearted game officially kicks off at 2 p.m. ET. Puppies will play from 2-5 p.m.

Where to watch the Puppy Bowl this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTDuV_0kbdC6iq00
Animal Planet

The 19th annual Puppy Bowl will see Team Ruff and Team Fluff tip off to potentially the biggest audience in the history of the game. This year's Puppy Bowl will be available to watch on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and TBS. Don't have cable? No problem. You can also stream this year's Puppy Bowl with HBO Max or Discovery+.

Watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl with Discovery+, free for 7-days through Amazon Prime Video

Watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl with HBO Max, $10 and up per month

Stream Discovery Channel with Sling TV, $40 and up per month

Who is hosting the 2023 Puppy Bowl?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YE60_0kbdC6iq00
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Dan Schachner returns this year as the Puppy Bowl referee. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks are also returning to provide play-by-play commentary.

Is there a halftime show at the Puppy Bowl 2023?

It wouldn't be the big game without a halftime show ! Puppy Bowl's Kitty Halftime Show returns this year, so cat-lovers, don't worry, there's something for everyone at the Puppy Bowl.

The best TVs for watching football -- or puppies -- in 2023

We've found the best TVs for watching whichever big game you're excited for (based on user reviews), including TVs from top brands, such as Samsung , LG and Sony . Keep reading to see the best deals on TVs you can get in time for the big game.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7Hpi_0kbdC6iq00
Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $200 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sPrS_0kbdC6iq00
Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gunk3_0kbdC6iq00
Samsung

Watch football stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV . The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4yym_0kbdC6iq00
Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED boasts top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on-screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8Ozm_0kbdC6iq00
LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoaK4_0kbdC6iq00
Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTO2z_0kbdC6iq00
Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qhVD_0kbdC6iq00
Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While the big game won't be broadcast in 8K this season, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K football broadcast, whenever it happens.

You can save a whopping $1,500 on this stunning television at Samsung.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,500)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $366

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjutr_0kbdC6iq00
Best Buy

See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set . The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6k8m_0kbdC6iq00
TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer . "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0rUu_0kbdC6iq00
Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model , is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the game-day spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $400 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZcAe_0kbdC6iq00
Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,298

