More than 400 sandwiches, yogurt, fruit, desserts, salads recalled over listeria concern
More than 400 products including sandwiches, fruit and desserts with various brand names have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. Fresh Ideation Food Group of Baltimore, Maryland, recalled the foods that were sold from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Woodpeckers leave 700 pounds of acorns in walls of home: report
Pest control technician Nick Castros got a phone call about an insect problem but figured it was a dead animal stuck in the walls of a California home. He was mistaken, and what he found after cutting a hole in a wall instead was way nuttier and never before seen in his 20 years in the profession.
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers at Golf Course Road and Meadow View Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
Retailers try to curb theft, locking away goods and angering customers
NEW YORK (AP) — When the pandemic threat eased, Maureen Holohan was eager to scale back her online shopping and return to physical stores so she could more easily compare prices and scour ingredients on beauty and health care products for herself and her three children. But that experience...
Uh Oh, here comes the occupying army | Opinion
America, America . . . God kicks thee in the head. The twisted irony here — the irony of the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee last month — is that his killers were the ones hired and trained to keep the city safe. Instead, they created half an hour of hell for the young man, kicking and beating and tasing him to death a short distance away from his mother’s house, after a random, and perhaps unjustified, traffic stop.
