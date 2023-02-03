ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

School safety a top concern during Newport News town hall

By Josh Janney, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago
Parents raise concerns about school safety during a town hall held at the Denbigh Community Center. Josh Janney/Daily Press/TNS

Dozens of people called for increased school safety and discipline during a town hall meeting Thursday night with Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones.

The town hall, Jones’s first as mayor, took place in the Denbigh Community Center. Jones said he wanted a “free-flowing discussion” and that the town hall was part of City Council’s “listening tours.”

The Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck elementary was of top concern. Many parents said they no longer felt safe and wanted the school division to be held accountable. They also said they want more mental health resources for kids and more outdoor activities for students.

Christopher Newport University student Marina Organt, who is studying to become a science teacher for middle and high school students, said that she and other prospective teachers are concerned about their safety.

“I don’t think that I should have to choose between the passion that I’ve developed for teaching the future leaders of tomorrow and survival,” she said. “And I don’t think I should have to make that choice every day for a salary that is not worth it.”

Donna DeSarro-Raynal said the issue isn’t just about school safety but gun violence in general.

“It’s anywhere and everywhere; it’s not just schools,” she said. “And so that is a concern for me. And I know it is a hot-button, political issue. But I have concerns about safe storage laws, which to me are common sense.”

Carl Frady III said there needs to be a “culture of discipline” in the homes when it comes to raising kids, and he felt that students in Newport News get away with too much bad behavior.

“Our teachers are phenomenal,” he said. “They get paid crap. I would love to see something done about that. Our police officers get paid crap. I would love to see something done about that. But we allow kids to come in and dictate the pace. It drives away the teachers who want to do this job. They’re not doing it for money. And you also drive away the kids that want to learn.”

Jones also addressed calls for more government transparency by saying the city plans to start televising its work sessions in the third quarter of this year.

After the meeting, Jones said City Council and school officials will discuss ways to address the various concerns brought up during the town hall and at other meetings.

“People want change, but they don’t know what that change is,” Jones said. “And I think it’s up to my colleagues and staff to help codify what that change is going to be.”

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several school divisions in the region are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District. Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney investigated

A Norfolk Circuit Court judge has to decide whether he should impanel a special grand jury to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi after some residents expressed concern about how his office has handled some recent high-profile cases. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney investigated. A Norfolk Circuit Court...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman found dead in apartment on Newsome Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide in Newport News after finding a woman dead inside an apartment. On February 7, around 5:12 p.m. officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a woman...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Free local vision and hearing testing

On Wednesday, February 15, the Sussex Lions Club in partnership with partners Mars Hill AME Zion Church Community Ministry, and the Lions Charity Foundation of Southeastern Virginia will sponsor a local free Vision and Hearing Clinic for the area, and according to event coordinator Gloria Holloman his one might be a little bit different you might expect.
WAKEFIELD, VA
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Virginia Beach 5 am Club

Captured by @wild.cut on Instagram. wild.cut’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: My First Few Weeks at WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When I got the call that I had been selected to be the News Intern at WAVY TV 10, I knew I was in for a great experience. I first came across WAVY on the social media of Destini Harris, a former WAVY intern, who I know from Hampton University. Her content made WAVY TV 10 look like a great place to work.
HAMPTON, VA
northernnewsnow.com

Boy who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, tried to whip students with his belt and once choked another teacher “until she couldn’t breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy