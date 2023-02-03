ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, MD

Mobile home fire in Edgewood early Friday under investigation

By Jason Fontelieu, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

An Edgewood house fire from early Friday is under investigation, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A team of 25 firefighters, primarily from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a fire at a single-story mobile home in the 1800 block of Emily Drive just before 4 a.m., which took about 30 minutes to control.

The fire caused about $150,000 in damages – $100,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents inside. No injuries were reported.

The fire originated in the interior roof assembly and was discovered by the mobile home’s occupant, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Baltimore, MD
