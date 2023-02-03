NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Overall dry and mild conditions will continue during the days Monday into Wednesday with a slight cooldown coming Thursday. With high pressure in place, this will continue to bring in warm air and beautiful skies for the most part. Highs will climb into the low to upper 40s during the days Monday into Wednesday, with lows dropping into the 10s and 20s. There is a possibility of seeing some highs in the low 50s on Wednesday. A slim chance of a snow shower for the Panhandle is possible for the day Monday.

