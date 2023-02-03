Read full article on original website
North Platte police officers receive promotions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department announced several officers' promotions. According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff at the North Platte Police Department and the North Platte Civil Service Commission. The department said the promotions...
KSNB Local4
More volunteers needed for Red Cross Disaster Action Teams
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross is hoping more people will sign up to become a Disaster Action Team member. The Red Cross responded to house fires in both McCook and Grand Island on Sunday. The volunteers who helped in these responses are part of the Disaster Action Team.
News Channel Nebraska
Crossroads Mission Avenue receives $80,000 donation, opens Lexington thrift store
LEXINGTON, NE — The fundraising drive to create a homeless shelter in Lexington is getting a boost. Healthy Blue presented an $80,000 donation to Crossroads Mission Avenue on Monday. Executive Director Daniel Buller says the gift puts his organization a step closer to opening a shelter. “What that means...
doniphanherald.com
North Platte couple, owners of skill gaming casinos, accused of tax evasion
The Lincoln County Attorney's Office has charged the North Platte owners of several skill gaming casinos in central Nebraska with tax evasion. In court records, investigators described how a robbery at the Platte River Skill Casino in the summer of 2020 led to the allegations that Mark Haneborg and Bridget Haneborg had underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021, "preventing the State of Nebraska from collecting $108,559 of state income tax."
knopnews2.com
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement with the Nebraska State Patrol surrounded a home near South Cottonwood and East B Streets at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to a reporter on the scene, a woman was put in the front seat of a patrol unit. Two animal control unit vehicles were also on scene.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
News Channel Nebraska
Lexington softball record holder heading to college level
Jordyn Jeffries of Lexington High School committed to Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota to continue her softball career. Jeffries holds the Lexington school record for career hits with 129 and carried a .392 batting average over her four years as a starter. "To play Softball at the collegiate...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA, attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance Vyvanse. Heather R. Helms. Age: 37. 3 warrants: Theft, Failure to appear or comply with citation, Failure to pay (qty...
knopnews2.com
Remaining mild and nice over the next few days; Slightly cooler Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Overall dry and mild conditions will continue during the days Monday into Wednesday with a slight cooldown coming Thursday. With high pressure in place, this will continue to bring in warm air and beautiful skies for the most part. Highs will climb into the low to upper 40s during the days Monday into Wednesday, with lows dropping into the 10s and 20s. There is a possibility of seeing some highs in the low 50s on Wednesday. A slim chance of a snow shower for the Panhandle is possible for the day Monday.
doniphanherald.com
20-year-old man charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting teen in Imperial
A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln student in Imperial on Thanksgiving night. Chase County Attorney Joel Burke on Wednesday charged Tristan Ferguson with manslaughter — for allegedly causing Jesse Krausnick's death unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act — and possession of a firearm in the commission of a second-degree assault.
OnlyInYourState
There Are 3 Legendary Mexican Restaurants All In The Same Small Town Of Ogallala, Nebraska
Ogallala’s main claims to fame may be in its past as a wild, rough-and-tumble town in the Old West, and its proximity to the beautiful Lake McConaughy – but there’s a lot more to this small Nebraska town. It happens to also be a great spot for Mexican food, with multiple restaurants to choose from. We’ve chosen three of the best Mexican restaurants in Ogallala, Nebraska to feature here.
