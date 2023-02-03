NEW BRITAIN -- A teenager has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez, 19, is being held at the Manson Youth Institution, in Cheshire, after facing sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court. A judge ordered during the hearing that the teen, following his prison term, serve five years of probation – during which time his exposure would max out at 13 additional years if he were to violate any conditions.

