ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthebanks.com

Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Indiana

No. 24 Rutgers (16-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at No. 18 Indiana (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Rutgers will travel to Assembly Hall to take on a streaking Indiana squad. The Hoosiers have won six of their last seven but have not had luck against the Scarlet Knights. Indiana has lost six consecutive games in this series.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
onthebanks.com

Mawot Mag to miss remainder of the season with a torn ACL

Rutgers has announced that forward Mawot Mag will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Saturday against Michigan State. The injury occurred in the first half as the Scarlet Knights were in the midst of a defensive battle with the Spartans at Madison Square Garden. Mag went for a layup but grabbed his right knee before hitting the floor hard. Mag was unable to return to the contest and was seen in street clothes during the second half.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
onthebanks.com

No. 9 Men’s Lacrosse Cruises Past Marist, 20-8

On an absolutely frigid Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium, the No. 9 ranked Scarlet Knights faced off against the Red Foxes. Rutgers knows that to earn a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, they must hold serve against non-conference opponents prior to the rugged B1G slate that begins in late March. Marist entered the match as the preseason favorites in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which like the Big Ten, has an automatic qualifier bid to the 2023 NCAA tournament.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy