Rutgers has announced that forward Mawot Mag will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Saturday against Michigan State. The injury occurred in the first half as the Scarlet Knights were in the midst of a defensive battle with the Spartans at Madison Square Garden. Mag went for a layup but grabbed his right knee before hitting the floor hard. Mag was unable to return to the contest and was seen in street clothes during the second half.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO