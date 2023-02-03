ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Police: Man shot, killed by store clerk in East Hartford robbery

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Jytm_0kbd9HqO00

EAST HARTFORD — A man has been shot and killed and a store clerk wounded after a struggle ensued when two people attempted to rob a Main Street clothing store late Thursday, police reported early today.

Police Officer Marc Caruso said that just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, two men wearing black ski masks entered the business at 1285 Main St. known as Humble & Paid Co. with the intention of committing a robbery.

A brief struggle took place, Caruso said. During the struggle, the clerk was shot in the back. The store clerk was able to return fire with two of his legally registered firearms, striking one of the men several times, Caruso said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
WESTFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Police seek info on home invasion, stolen SUV

ENFIELD — Police are investigating a home invasion Friday night where an SUV was stolen and residents suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Officers responded to a disturbance on Daro Drive at 10:47 p.m. Police said a silver 2020 Toyota RAV4 hybrid belonging to one of the residents, with Connecticut plates AY50120, was taken.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Local Shoplifting Investigation

The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can assist in helping identify a man being sought in an ongoing investigation. Officer W.B. “Ben” Myers is hoping someone can identify the man shown in these two photos, despite the grainy nature of them from the business security system. The man in question is being sought as it relates to a shoplifting complaint.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man accused of using ATM to steal $17k from victim’s account

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he stole about $17,000 from a woman’s account by using an ATM, police said. Authorities said the incident happened at the Federal Credit Union on Ella Grasso Turnpike in Windsor Locks on October 28. “The victim reported...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
orangeandbluepress.com

Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut

During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
300
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy