Norwalk, CT

Man Nabbed For Sexual Assault Of Norwalk Minor Over Several Years, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Manuel Guaman Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been nabbed for the alleged sexual assault of a minor over several years.

Manuel Guaman, age 46, of Danbury was charged on Friday, Feb. 3, in connection with the assault of a Norwalk child which was reported in 2021, according to Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police.

On Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, the Norwalk Police Department received a complaint of sexual assault against a juvenile victim, Dinho said.

Patrol officers responded and learned the details of the incident and that the suspect had left the area. The Norwalk Police Special Victim’s Unit was notified and assumed the investigation.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, Manuel Guaman had lived with the child’s family and had sexually assaulted the child many times over several years. When the child disclosed to their parents what had happened, the Norwalk Police were notified, Dinho said.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained.

The Norwalk Police Special Services Division along with the US Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force developed information that Guaman was staying in Danbury. On Feb. 3, investigators located and arrested Guaman at 116 Coalpit Hill Road in Danbury.

He was charged with:

  • Sexual assault of a person under 13 years old
  • Sexual assault
  • Illegal sexual contact with a person under 13 years old

Guaman is being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
