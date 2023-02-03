On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.

