Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Exhibit celebrating nine Black community members taking place at City Hall
NEW BRITAIN – An exhibit celebrating nine distinguished black community members will be unveiled Wednesday night in City Hall. Mayor Erin Stewart and the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities announced that the City of New Britain will open the exhibit on the second floor of City Hall, right outside of the Mayor’s Office, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Newington Town Council appoints councilor against wishes of DTC
NEWINGTON – The town council Monday night appointed a new Democratic member against the wishes of the local Democratic Town Committee. Council members voted 5-2 in favor of appointing Carol Anest, who previously served on the council as a Democrat before her retirement. One member abstained from the vote.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
New Britain Herald
Firefighters respond to blaze at New Britain home
NEW BRITAIN – Firefighters put out a house fire Monday afternoon. The blaze was reported at about 2:50 p.m. at 30 Lyle Road, a two-story, single family home. It took firefighters until about 3:30 p.m. to get the fire under control, according to the fire department.
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
New Britain Herald
‘Newington tough’ attitude propelling Nor’easters through a dominant winter
NEWINGTON — A collective .821 winning percentage among four programs has solidified Newington as the place to be this winter for local high school athletics. Between the Nor’easters’ two basketball programs and two hockey co-ops, athletes from Newington have combined for 45 wins heading into this past weekend by being “Newington tough.”
Bristol Press
Bristol woman injured in five-car crash in Hartford
A Bristol woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday following a five-car crash in Hartford. State police early Monday said Mia Phillips, 42, of Burton Street in Bristol, was among several people injured after one motorist failed to merge properly and created a domino effect of collisions – which resulted in one car rolling over – on Interstate 91 southbound, in the area of Exit 32a, around 5:24 p.m. Sunday.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man killed in hit-and-run
Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
connecticuthistory.org
Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7
On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
Randy Cox was paralyzed in a New Haven police van. Here’s a timeline of the aftermath.
Randy Cox became paralyzed after he was hurled around a New Haven police van with no seatbelts. Here's a timeline of the events that followed.
Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68. Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
New Britain Herald
Berlin dominates Platt on Senior Night, winning 64-30
BERLIN – The Berlin Redcoats continued an impressive second half of the season on Tuesday night which served as their sixth win over the last eight games. The Redcoats blew past the Platt Panthers 64-30 on Senior Night and were dominant from start to finish. The Redcoats (9-8) opened...
Comments / 0