ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Exhibit celebrating nine Black community members taking place at City Hall

NEW BRITAIN – An exhibit celebrating nine distinguished black community members will be unveiled Wednesday night in City Hall. Mayor Erin Stewart and the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities announced that the City of New Britain will open the exhibit on the second floor of City Hall, right outside of the Mayor’s Office, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington Town Council appoints councilor against wishes of DTC

NEWINGTON – The town council Monday night appointed a new Democratic member against the wishes of the local Democratic Town Committee. Council members voted 5-2 in favor of appointing Carol Anest, who previously served on the council as a Democrat before her retirement. One member abstained from the vote.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Firefighters respond to blaze at New Britain home

NEW BRITAIN – Firefighters put out a house fire Monday afternoon. The blaze was reported at about 2:50 p.m. at 30 Lyle Road, a two-story, single family home. It took firefighters until about 3:30 p.m. to get the fire under control, according to the fire department.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

‘Newington tough’ attitude propelling Nor’easters through a dominant winter

NEWINGTON — A collective .821 winning percentage among four programs has solidified Newington as the place to be this winter for local high school athletics. Between the Nor’easters’ two basketball programs and two hockey co-ops, athletes from Newington have combined for 45 wins heading into this past weekend by being “Newington tough.”
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol woman injured in five-car crash in Hartford

A Bristol woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday following a five-car crash in Hartford. State police early Monday said Mia Phillips, 42, of Burton Street in Bristol, was among several people injured after one motorist failed to merge properly and created a domino effect of collisions – which resulted in one car rolling over – on Interstate 91 southbound, in the area of Exit 32a, around 5:24 p.m. Sunday.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in hit-and-run

Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7

On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68. Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin dominates Platt on Senior Night, winning 64-30

BERLIN – The Berlin Redcoats continued an impressive second half of the season on Tuesday night which served as their sixth win over the last eight games. The Redcoats blew past the Platt Panthers 64-30 on Senior Night and were dominant from start to finish. The Redcoats (9-8) opened...
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy