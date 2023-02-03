Plymouth, Mass. — Prosecutors alleged Tuesday that Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury, Mass. mother accused of killing her three children, planned the murders in advance and was of sound mind at the time of their deaths, CBS Boston reports. Clancy remains hospitalized and her defense attorney says she's paralyzed from the waist down.Clancy was arraigned by video conference from her hospital bed. Her defense attorney and the prosecutor attended in person with a judge at Plymouth District Court during the hearing.The 32-year-old is accused of killing her three young children at their home last month. Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she's...

DUXBURY, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO