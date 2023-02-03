ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Josh Allen blasts ball down the middle at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
After the first day of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Josh Allen is doing pretty well.

Allen and PGA pro partner Keith Mitchell finished eight-under par after the first round on Thursday. The two will continue on the next two days, but the duo finished Round 1 in a tie for 10th. The top 25 make the final cut to Sunday.

Of the highlights for Allen from Day 1, one of the tops was his first. Allen’s opening tee shot was blasted down the middle of the fairway.

He knew it right away, too.

Check out the clip of Allen’s blast in the attached clip below:

