More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Talking shop: Universal forum focuses on business impact of planned Frisco park
Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville Healthy Infrastructure Plan in final steps to be adopted
The City of Lewisville has been working on its Healthy Infrastructure Plan since October 2021 to make sure all of its residents have opportunities to live healthy lives through the city’s services. Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Feb. 6 to receive an update on the Healthy Infrastructure Plan,...
starlocalmedia.com
Swimming to state: Flower Mound, Allen, Prosper headline standouts at Region II-6A meet
LEWISVILLE — Preparations for the Region II-6A Swimming and Diving Championships were a bit different this year, to put it mildly. Swimmers and coaches had to adjust throughout last week's winter storm, which closed schools around the area from Tuesday-Friday and left teams unable to practice for the majority of the week. With campus natatoriums closed, coaches said some of their athletes were able to get into nearby LA Fitness or Lifetime Fitness facilities for their pool time instead.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to multiple burglaries, two on Main Street, between Jan. 30-Feb. 5
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary and theft incidents between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, according to Community Crime Map data. Data indicates police responded to a burglary at a convenience store on the 6800 block of Main St., reported for 2:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
starlocalmedia.com
Look out, Frisco! Chevy Chase is coming to town
He's Chevy Chase, and you're not. The Nack Theater (6711 Oak St.) has announced that Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase will be coming to Frisco at 7 p.m. on March 28.
starlocalmedia.com
District champs!! Kimpson sisters lead Little Elm to first district title in 21 years
ALLEN – With the District 5-6A title on the line Tuesday night, Little Elm sophomore guard Shiloh Kimpson used that as a source of motivation. “It was a big game tonight,” she said. “We didn’t want to lose because it would have been a three-way tie between us, Denton Braswell and Allen. We wanted to make sure that we were prepared for this.”
starlocalmedia.com
This Animal Control Officer in Little Elm is working to fight the stigma associated with the job
Tamara Cervi is an Animal Control Officer in the Town of Little Elm where she has spent the past three years working to make sure animals in the shelter go to a loving home every day. When she’s not working, Cervi is spending time at home with her three children and two dogs.
starlocalmedia.com
Cody White named Plano's next head football coach
On Tuesday, Plano ISD announced Cody White as the next head football coach and athletic coordinator at Plano Senior High School. With more than 28 years of coaching experience under his belt, White comes to Plano after previously leading the football program at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.). During his tenure in Tennessee, which dates back to 2012, White was a three-time state coach of the year recipient and Brentwood athletics totaled 39 team state championships under his leadership.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Police Department respond to theft calls in the past week
The Coppell Police Department responded to handful few major calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. Three incidents of major crime happened last week, all of...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano Police responded to three aggravated assaults and other incidents since Jan. 29
Plano Police have responded to three aggravated assaults and other major incidents of note since Jan. 29, according to community crime map data. The aggravated assaults occurred on Jan. 29, Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to rash of commercial burglaries in the past week
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5, including theft, commercial burglaries, and commercial robberies. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. One aggravated assault happened last week, which...
starlocalmedia.com
See how this Allen conservationist uses visual storytelling to show the lives of urban wildlife
Karin Saucedo is a wildlife conservation photographer dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals. Whether they are wild or captive, she hopes to give them a voice. Especially passionate about felines and canids, Karin Saucedo dedicates her time to studying their behavior through wildlife conservation photography and remotely through camera traps.
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper individuals identified as suspects in connection with 19-year-old's death
The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
starlocalmedia.com
Cut down the nets: Allen explodes for 25 fourth-quarter points to pull away from Little Elm
ALLEN – Allen head boys basketball coach Clark Cipoletta made a promise to his team. He told his players they could cut down the net if they were to defeat Little Elm on Tuesday. The Eagles earned at least a share of the District 5-6A title last week after...
