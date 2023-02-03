ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gomocs.com

RECAP: Wrestling Struggles to Score at App State

BOONE, N.C.---The Chattanooga Mocs dropped a 25-6 decision at No. 19 Appalachian State Sunday afternoon. The Mocs took wins at 174 and 184 after starting with a 10- deficit. Several close losses down the stretch kept the squad from completing the comeback. "They made it hard on us, and we...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

RECAP: Men’s Golf Battles Through Cold & Windy Florida Day

RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. PONTE VEDRA BEACH---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is in 10th-place after close to 36 holes at the Hayt Collegiate. Darkness halted the last two holes for a few teams, while the Mocs completed their appointed rounds with scores of 297 and 292 at Sawgrass Country Club.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Postgame Notes - WCU

February 4 – Ramsey Center – Cullowhee, N.C. - Chattanooga falls to 12-13 overall and 4-8 in SoCon play following the 83-68 loss at Western Carolina… WCU improves to 13-12 overall and 6-6 inside league play. - All-time record 1,398-1,128… 852-559 in Division I era (since 1977-78)…...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Postgame Quotes vs ETSU

"First and foremost, thanks for all the fans that came out today. It's a fun environment to play in front of with as much support as we get as especially as we continue to build it. And after following what our performance look like last Saturday, and still come back means a lot. So very appreciative of everyone that showed up and how loud they were. It means a lot to our young people."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Women's Basketball Gets Wire-to-Wire Win Over ETSU

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- Freshman Raven Thompson led five scorers in double figures as Chattanooga handed ETSU its second road loss of the season, beating the Bucs 73-62 Saturday afternoon at The McKenzie Arena in Southern Conference women's basketball action. Thompson went 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, nailed her single attempt...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach

SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
SEWANEE, TN
gomocs.com

PREVIEW: Men’s Golf Open Spring in Ponte Vedra Beach

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team looks to build on a successful fall beginning the spring portion of the schedule this weekend at the Hayt Collegiate. The 2-day, 54-hole event is played at Sawgrass Country Club, the historic home of the PGA Tour's Tournament Players Championship.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
knoxfocus.com

H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I

Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
TENNESSEE STATE
utc.edu

The Price is right: UTC alum recognized as ‘Extraordinary Educator’

As a third-grade teacher, Amanda Price said the change in her students from the beginning of the school year to the end is “mind-blowing.”. “They’re young enough to still need you, but they’re old enough to where they’re discovering their independence,” said Price, who graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in education and now teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
Charleston News Link

Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia

Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy