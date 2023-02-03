Read full article on original website
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
gomocs.com
RECAP: Wrestling Struggles to Score at App State
BOONE, N.C.---The Chattanooga Mocs dropped a 25-6 decision at No. 19 Appalachian State Sunday afternoon. The Mocs took wins at 174 and 184 after starting with a 10- deficit. Several close losses down the stretch kept the squad from completing the comeback. "They made it hard on us, and we...
gomocs.com
Men’s Tennis’ Three-Match Win Streak Snapped in 7-0 Loss at Belmont on Sunday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team suffered a 7-0 setback against in-state foe Belmont on Sunday evening at Ensworth Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Following the loss, Chattanooga sees its three-match win streak snapped as the team moves to 3-2 in the spring campaign. Belmont improved to...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Men’s Golf Battles Through Cold & Windy Florida Day
RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. PONTE VEDRA BEACH---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is in 10th-place after close to 36 holes at the Hayt Collegiate. Darkness halted the last two holes for a few teams, while the Mocs completed their appointed rounds with scores of 297 and 292 at Sawgrass Country Club.
gomocs.com
Volleyball Announces Signing of Louisiana Tech Outside Hitting Transfer Chard’e Vanzandt
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team and head coach Julie Torbett have added Louisiana Tech outside hitting transfer Chard'e Vanzandt to the upcoming 2023 roster, the program announced on Monday. Vanzandt comes to the Scenic City after completing her sophomore season with the Lady Techsters in 2022. She is...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - WCU
February 4 – Ramsey Center – Cullowhee, N.C. - Chattanooga falls to 12-13 overall and 4-8 in SoCon play following the 83-68 loss at Western Carolina… WCU improves to 13-12 overall and 6-6 inside league play. - All-time record 1,398-1,128… 852-559 in Division I era (since 1977-78)…...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Drops 83-68 Contest at Western Carolina on Saturday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team went cold in the second half as it capped of its three-game road trip with an 83-68 loss at Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 12-13 overall and...
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes vs ETSU
"First and foremost, thanks for all the fans that came out today. It's a fun environment to play in front of with as much support as we get as especially as we continue to build it. And after following what our performance look like last Saturday, and still come back means a lot. So very appreciative of everyone that showed up and how loud they were. It means a lot to our young people."
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Gets Wire-to-Wire Win Over ETSU
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- Freshman Raven Thompson led five scorers in double figures as Chattanooga handed ETSU its second road loss of the season, beating the Bucs 73-62 Saturday afternoon at The McKenzie Arena in Southern Conference women's basketball action. Thompson went 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, nailed her single attempt...
wgnsradio.com
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Men’s Golf Open Spring in Ponte Vedra Beach
STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team looks to build on a successful fall beginning the spring portion of the schedule this weekend at the Hayt Collegiate. The 2-day, 54-hole event is played at Sawgrass Country Club, the historic home of the PGA Tour's Tournament Players Championship.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Elementary Basketball Finals
We are broadcasting live at Ocoee Middle School for the Bradley County Elementary Basketball Finals. Today’s broadcast is presented by Re/Max Experience Agent Chasity Witt, contact her at 423-584-0405.
knoxfocus.com
H. Clay Evans of Tennessee, I
Named for the four-time presidential candidate and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay, H. Clay Evans was a highly important figure in Tennessee’s Republican Party. Evans had a storied and diverse career, a successful businessman who manufactured freight cars for railroads, he served a term in Congress, was the mayor of Chattanooga, organized the public school system in Chattanooga, and was elected governor of Tennessee on the returns. Unfortunately, the majority Democrats threw out enough votes to give the election to Governor Peter Turney.
utc.edu
The Price is right: UTC alum recognized as ‘Extraordinary Educator’
As a third-grade teacher, Amanda Price said the change in her students from the beginning of the school year to the end is “mind-blowing.”. “They’re young enough to still need you, but they’re old enough to where they’re discovering their independence,” said Price, who graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in education and now teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee.
WPMI
Earthquake reported near Alabama-Georgia line
TRION, Ga. (WPMI) — An earthquake was reported Monday morning 8 km NNE of Trion, Georgia. The quake was detected at 34.615N 85.290W before 10 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.05 md.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT
This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
tourcounsel.com
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia
Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
WTVC
Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
