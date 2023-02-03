ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q97.9

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
WMTW

Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
wabi.tv

Warmer temperatures today with some light snow north

Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid. A warm front, associated with a weak low pressure system, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing in some light snow showers. Snow showers will linger across northern Maine overnight Sunday. Accumulations will be light, expect a coating to 2". Highest totals will be in the mountains and Northwoods.
wabi.tv

Rare, Eastern Siberian seabird returns to Maine

SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A rare, winged sight has made its way back to Maine after nearly a year!. According to Maine Audubon, the Steller’s Sea-Eagle made their return to Maine Saturday after last being sighted in New Brunswick last November. The Sea-Eagle is native to Eastern Siberia,...
Q 96.1

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
WMTW

What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?

This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
97.5 WOKQ

How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?

🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
freetech4teachers.com

Groundhogs, AI, and Cold - The Week in Review

Good morning from Maine where the it's -17F and windy as I write this blog post. Even by Maine standards it is exceptionally cold. How cold? The ski school where I teach on the weekends is closed today due to the wind and cold. Instead of skiing today we'll be doing some baking and some art projects. I'm looking forward to some warm chocolate chip cookies this afternoon after I ride my indoor training bike. I hope that you have something fun to do this weekend regardless of the weather.
penbaypilot.com

We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades

PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
Q97.9

