That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
WPFO
A mild start to week in Maine, some light snow on tap Tuesday night
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A quieter and milder stretch of weather is in store for Maine during the upcoming week. There is the chance for some light snow on Tuesday night, and a couple late week storm systems have the potential to bring some rain and snow to Maine as well. Monday...
WMTW
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
Mount Washington Observatory Breaks the Record for Coldest Wind Chill
It was freezing cold in Maine during the arctic front that hit the state over the weekend… But nowhere was it as cold as it was at the Mount Washington Observatory. Lowest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded in the United States. It’s a record for the lowest wind chill...
WPFO
Frigid temps lead to frozen pipes and water damage at Maine businesses, schools
Those frigid weekend temperatures caused major issues at several Maine businesses and schools. Stars & Stripes Brewing in Portland had sprinkler system problems, which caused water damage. The owners say it may have been from a space heater in another unit in the building that set off the sprinklers. The...
wabi.tv
Warmer temperatures today with some light snow north
Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid. A warm front, associated with a weak low pressure system, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing in some light snow showers. Snow showers will linger across northern Maine overnight Sunday. Accumulations will be light, expect a coating to 2". Highest totals will be in the mountains and Northwoods.
wabi.tv
Rare, Eastern Siberian seabird returns to Maine
SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A rare, winged sight has made its way back to Maine after nearly a year!. According to Maine Audubon, the Steller’s Sea-Eagle made their return to Maine Saturday after last being sighted in New Brunswick last November. The Sea-Eagle is native to Eastern Siberia,...
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
WMTW
What are frost quakes and will Maine see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
freetech4teachers.com
Groundhogs, AI, and Cold - The Week in Review
Good morning from Maine where the it's -17F and windy as I write this blog post. Even by Maine standards it is exceptionally cold. How cold? The ski school where I teach on the weekends is closed today due to the wind and cold. Instead of skiing today we'll be doing some baking and some art projects. I'm looking forward to some warm chocolate chip cookies this afternoon after I ride my indoor training bike. I hope that you have something fun to do this weekend regardless of the weather.
penbaypilot.com
We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades
PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
WPFO
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
WPFO
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
