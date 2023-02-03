ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchsnetwork.com

MU flight school discussion focuses on future of drones

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — How soon can we expect a drone to deliver a package to our front door?. That’s one of several possibilities discussed Monday and Tuesday at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. The discussion centered on Advanced...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Multi-million dollar purchase proposed for Milton water systems

MILTON, W.Va. — Some interest is being shown by the city of Milton after hearing an offer from West Virginia American Water who want to build back the water systems in the city. At the Milton City Council meeting Tuesday night, West Virginia American Water proposed their plan to...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
Metro News

South Charleston angler wins Hoodoo Sports grand prize

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A remote fishing trip into northern Canada proved to be a productive vacation for a South Charleston angler. Matthew Pfohl of South Charleston was announced on this past Saturday’s West Virginia Outdoors as the grand prize winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo Contest. Matthew...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
POCA, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Mayor Goodwin shows appreciation to county commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The mayor of Charleston made sure she said thanks to the county commission for their work during the events of the Regal apartment fire that took place nearly two weeks ago. Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin stopped by the commission meeting Thursday to simply say “thank you.”...
CHARLESTON, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy