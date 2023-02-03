Read full article on original website
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
wchsnetwork.com
MU flight school discussion focuses on future of drones
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — How soon can we expect a drone to deliver a package to our front door?. That’s one of several possibilities discussed Monday and Tuesday at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. The discussion centered on Advanced...
wchstv.com
Kanawha Valley experienced own train derailment nightmare eight years ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As scary as a 400-foot-tall wall of flame looked over Fayette County eight years ago this month, the danger of people living in East Palestine, Ohio, exceeds the forces that burned part of Mount Carbon. The danger is so great Ohio officials decided to risk...
wchsnetwork.com
Multi-million dollar purchase proposed for Milton water systems
MILTON, W.Va. — Some interest is being shown by the city of Milton after hearing an offer from West Virginia American Water who want to build back the water systems in the city. At the Milton City Council meeting Tuesday night, West Virginia American Water proposed their plan to...
WOWK
Top 10 pizza restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to reviews
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Pizza lovers rejoice! 13 News created a list of the top pizza restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia. Our team calculated an average score based on reviews from Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google and Facebook. We also provided information about each restaurant’s location and menu. 1. Crêpizza...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
West Virginia one of the best places to have a wedding
Weddings can be an ordeal, but at least in these West Virginia cities, it's a little bit easier.
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
WSAZ
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
wchsnetwork.com
Monongalia, Kanawha commissions to continue working together; Kanawha opposes Mountaineer Gas rate hike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom told the Kanawha County Commission Tuesday he wants both counties to continue working together to better serve the state as a whole. Bloom presented what he referred to as “the CAP initiative” to bring the counties together. “It’s...
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
Metro News
South Charleston angler wins Hoodoo Sports grand prize
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A remote fishing trip into northern Canada proved to be a productive vacation for a South Charleston angler. Matthew Pfohl of South Charleston was announced on this past Saturday’s West Virginia Outdoors as the grand prize winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo Contest. Matthew...
WSAZ
Supermarket moving into former Foodfair store
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grocery store will be opening at the site of the former Foodfair in Poca. Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam Development Authority, said the store will be called Poca Supermarket. Tenney said they’ve been trying to bring in a new grocery store since...
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
wchsnetwork.com
Mayor Goodwin shows appreciation to county commission
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The mayor of Charleston made sure she said thanks to the county commission for their work during the events of the Regal apartment fire that took place nearly two weeks ago. Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin stopped by the commission meeting Thursday to simply say “thank you.”...
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
Man accused of shooting 2 at Huntington, West Virginia, bar offered plea
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution in the case against a man accused of shooting two people outside of a bar in Huntington has offered him a plea. The case is against David Barreto, of Huntington. He is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March […]
Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
Crews on scene of Kanawha County, West Virginia, working house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a working house fire in the Eskdale area of Kanawha County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say Cabin Creek and East Bank volunteer fire departments are on the scene in the 200 block of Curry Hill Drive. There are no injuries reported, dispatchers say. This is a developing […]
