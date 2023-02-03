Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank
BOZEMAN — As Class B and C teams jostle for seeding, some new names have elbowed their way onto the scene as the final week of the regular season arrives for the smaller schools. After flying just under the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings radar for much of the...
KULR8
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
'Wander Woman' hits the streets of Billings
She's no Superhero or even a non-profit, but on many Sundays you'll find "Wander Woman" around downtown Billings handing out much-needed food and supplies.
Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings
I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review. And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn...
yourbigsky.com
Billings Symphony Presents the Henry Mancini String Quartet
The Henry Mancini String Quartet, featuring two violins, one viola, and one cello, are set to perform Klap, Knock, and Stomp Thursday, February 23rd at the Billings Depot. The “eclectic program,” as stated in an official press release, “juxtaposing Celtic and Nordic folk music with works by American avant-garde composers Joan Jeanrenaud and Daniel Bernard Roumain” is presented by the Billings Symphony.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
KULR8
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Billings girl recovering from gunshot wound, family asks for community's help
“She’s really fighting to talk, she’s really fighting. She wants to get up and walk and she wants to do all of these things,” said Rides Horse.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
KULR8
Man in Billings facing charges for reportedly shooting three shots at victim
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man in Billings is facing charges after he reportedly fired three shots at another person Friday night. Around 8:30 pm Friday, Billings police responded to Mainland Rd. for a report of a man shooting at another person. The suspect was located at a nearby hotel barricaded...
KULR8
One suspect charged after 'possible' robbery in 2000 block Cook Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm. The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all...
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Man shot in apparent self-defense in Billings charged with attempted robbery
Christopher Marquise Sanders, 37, was charged in Yellowstone County District Court and is being remanded to Yellowstone County jail, according to Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick.
yourbigsky.com
Billings man charged with robbery; Shot by woman he was attempting to rob
A Billings man has been officially charged with robbery and remanded into the YCDF after a brazen attempt to rob a woman who shot him and another man during the incident. The Billings woman shot the two men who allegedly attacked her outside her home. Billings police report the 25-year-old...
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
montanarightnow.com
What was that odd phenomenon in the sky? Here's what one local witness, authorities say
One witness posted a video of a phenomenon in the sky in Billings that she described as an explosion. Local authorities are working to find out if the video is legitimate and say there have been no explosions in Montana.
Comments / 0