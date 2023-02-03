Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center Returns
An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last week is back in the custody. Nebraska Department of Corrections officials say George Piper turned himself in Tuesday and was taken to the Reception and Treatment Center. Piper disappeared on February 2 when he did...
klin.com
LPD Arrests Protesters At Housing Development Site
Lincoln Police say several trespassing arrests have been made since Monday at a housing development site near Wilderness Park. Native American activists joined hands and formed a line across the road to try and block heavy equipment from accessing the worksite. The activists believe the development will disrupt sacred sweat...
klin.com
19 Year Old Arrested After Falling From Stolen Truck
Lincoln Police arrested a 19 year old in connection with a string of stolen trucks in southwest Lincoln Monday morning. It all began around 5:00 a.m. at a home west of Highway 77 and West Denton Road. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 45 year old man said he woke up hearing the sound of his 2006 Chevy Silverado starting up and leaving his driveway.
klin.com
Man Cited After Firing Shot Through Apartment Floor
A Lincoln woman had a frightening ordeal near 90th and ‘O’ Street early Sunday morning. Police were called to the apartment just before just before 1:00 Sunday morning. “The caller reported hearing a loud pop behind her, then noticed damage to her ceiling consistent with gunfire.,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Officers spoke 25 year old man who lives upstairs.
klin.com
SVU Completes Advocacy Center Relocation
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Tuesday that LPD’s Special Victims Unit completed its relocation into the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. The office began its duties in the new location on Feb. 2. The move enables SVU investigators to work directly with the advocacy center’s specialists in the interest of child welfare.
klin.com
Man Loses More Than $300,000 In Cryptocurrency Scam
Lincoln Police say a man lost more than $300-thousand in a cryptocurrency trading scam. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 56 year old man had began communicating with an unknown person in December. “The unknown caller encouraged the victim to join a group message on Telegram for crypto currency trading. The...
klin.com
Mayor Gaylor Baird Supports Second Water Source
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today voiced her support for the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council’s recommendation to develop a Missouri River wellfield and underground pipeline to supply Lincoln with a second source of water. The stamp of approval comes following the council’s recommendation in the middle of January after it began an exhaustive analysis last August.
klin.com
Huskers Avoid Late Disaster; Win at Northwestern
For the second consecutive game, Nebraska women’s basketball needed to hold on late after dominating much of the contest. Nebraska (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) grabbed just their third road victory of the season with a 78-66 victory at Northwestern Monday night. The Huskers could not have had a better...
klin.com
Huskers Start Hot, Stay Hot, Hang On Over Penn State
With 18 days since a victory and still figuring out life after Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel’s season-ending injuries, Nebraska flipped the script and treated a raucous home crowd to quite the shooting display in a 72-63 win over Penn State on Sunday. Sophomore Keisei Tominaga was the center...
Comments / 0