Read full article on original website
Related
Northern Syria has endured years of war. Now, an earthquake has added to the despair
Much of the destruction and death from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey lies across the border in northern Syria, a region already ravaged by more than a decade of civil war and the myriad crises that have flowed from it. Syrian officials have already reported at least 650 people dead,...
Hundreds are reported dead from an earthquake that has struck Turkey and Syria
BEIRUT — Hundreds are reported dead after a powerful earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday, followed by aftershocks, and was felt in Syria and as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq and Egypt. At least 641 were reported dead and hundreds more injured from the quake,...
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
The 'He Gets Us' commercials promote Jesus. Who's behind them and what is the goal?
Welcome to a new NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them. Jesus Christ is now the center of a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign funded by the founder of Hobby Lobby and others, that is apparently just getting started. Who is...
What we can learn about a Chinese balloon now that the U.S. has shot it down
Sometime soon, the U.S. military may tell us what they found aboard a Chinese balloon. What the U.S. called a surveillance craft over U.S. territory and China called an errant weather balloon went down over the weekend. A U.S. fighter jet punctured it with a missile, and it fell into the Atlantic. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Dennis Blair served as director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, and he's on the line. Admiral, welcome back.
Earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria: Buildings collapsed for hundreds of miles
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Arabic). Afterward, people felt multiple aftershocks, including one that nearly equaled the force of the original quake. Across southern Turkey and northern Syria, the reported death toll has climbed above 1,000. MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Ruth Sherlock joins us now from Lebanon. Ruth, did you feel those earthquakes where...
Latest on Ukraine: EU just banned Russian diesel and other oil products (Feb. 6)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. As the war nears its one-year mark, on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia will likely launch a decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region in the coming weeks. Fighting in the east has already been intensifying, including around the city of Bakhmut.
Photos: Searches continue after deadly quake in Turkey and Syria
Search and rescue teams are spread across Turkey and Syria on Tuesday, racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks. Thousands of buildings have been leveled and the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people. Visit this story for the latest developments. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see...
Busing migrants was a partisan lightning rod. Here's why Democrats have embraced it
When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of the Democrats' "reckless" federal immigration policies. Democrats criticized the tactic as dehumanizing, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. But some cities and states led...
Rescuers work for second day to find quake survivors as death tolls passes 5,000
ISTANBUL — Rescue workers fanned across Turkey and Syria Tuesday in a second day of work racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks that leveled thousands of buildings across the region and sent the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people. Freezing winter temperatures and...
Fact Check: Did 'Diamond and Silk' pundit die from COVID-19?
It’s time for a fact-check of North Carolina politics. This week we’re looking at claims made about the death of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway. She and her sister became famous as the online conservative commentators and Trump superfans "Diamond and Silk." After Hardaway’s death at age 51...
Here's who's on Biden's guest list for the State of the Union
While President Biden speaks to the nation in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a handful of VIPs will watch with first lady Jill Biden from a viewing box in the Capitol. Collectively, they illustrate different themes that Biden will highlight in his speech. Among the guests: a...
A look at the impact of delivering aid to Turkey and Syria through Dubai's global hub
DUBAI — In a dusty, industrial corner of Dubai, far from the city's gleaming skyscrapers and marbled buildings, boxes of child-sized body bags are stacked in a massive warehouse. They will be shipped to Syria and Turkey for earthquake victims. Like other aid agencies, the World Health Organization is...
A newborn was found alive in the rubble after the earthquake in Syria
JINDERIS, Syria — Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. The newborn girl's umbilical cord was...
Where U.S.-China relations stand after suspected spy balloon was shot down
Well, for more context, we're going to be joined now by Jessica Chen Weiss, a professor of China and Asia-Pacific studies at Cornell University. She's also a former senior policy adviser to the U.S. State Department. Welcome. JESSICA CHEN WEISS: Thanks so much for having me. CHANG: So what do...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0