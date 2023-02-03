Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Fatal drive-by shooting prompts Stokes to push for more police officers, informants
JACKSON, Miss. — A drive-by shooting that killed one person and put a toddler in the line of fire prompted a Jackson city councilman to push for more police officers and money to pay informants. The shooting took place Monday afternoon in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr....
WLBT
Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a Jackson teen for stealing a vehicle at a gas station on February 6. A press release says Charlie Pickett, 16, played a role in the carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner at the Circle K convenience store on Clay Street. The incident occurred...
WAPT
Portion of I-20 east closed in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. — A portion of Interstate 20 was closed Tuesday in Warren County. Crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire Monday while traveling I-20 eastbound, which resulted in a shutdown of the right lane. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of...
WAPT
Carjacked vehicle recovered after crash, thieves take off running
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a group of suspected carjackers. Police said a blue Honda Accord was carjacked at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. It was found at about 4:30 a.m. on Livingston Road. Officers are looking for two men and a woman who crashed the car near railroad tracks and then ran. Police said a third man was also involved in the carjacking.
Two killed in Sharkey County trailer fire
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a trailer fire in Sharkey County early Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the north part of Cary. Firefighters found two people deceased inside of the trailer. The fire and deaths are under investigation.
Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
WLBT
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery call at Family Dollar in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police responded to an armed robbery and an attempted armed carjacking call on Monday evening. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. Bailey Martin with the Department of Public Safety says officers are on the scene and...
WAPT
Family Dollar scene of armed robbery, attempted carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted carjacking. The incident was reported at about 7 p.m. Monday at Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Capitol police are asking anyone with information about the case...
WLBT
Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
WLBT
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
WLBT
Pearl Police searching for missing 47-year-old man
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police need your help in locating a missing man. James Daniel Knowles, 47, was last seen in Pearl on February 1 wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and white and black Nike shoes. Knowles has sleeve tattoos on both arms, a chest tattoo, and is missing...
WAPT
Belhaven University taking a stand after rash of crime on and around campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Belhaven University is fighting back against a recent rash of crimes on or near campus. Surveillance video from Friday shows a thief driving up to a truck on the Belhaven campus and stealing several items before making a run for it. "Right now, as you know,...
WLBT
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
WLBT
Jackson mayor, city councilman at odds over public works director vacancy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had four public works directors in three years and will soon get a fifth. The current vacancy - which has gone unfilled for more than two months - has Jackson’s mayor and one city councilman at odds. When I called...
WLBT
Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
WAPT
2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
WAPT
Balloon release held one year after man killed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Jackson a year ago gathered to remember him. Jonathan White, 40, was found dead inside a car at Flowers Park in February 2022. Saturday family members organized a balloon release at Provine High School. White was...
WAPT
JPD searching for suspect involved in robbery off Clinton Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the robbery of a business Saturday night. JPD was called to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Clinton Boulevard. Once officers arrived on the scene, a store clerk told them the business was robbed by...
Comments / 0