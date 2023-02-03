ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Portion of I-20 east closed in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. — A portion of Interstate 20 was closed Tuesday in Warren County. Crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire Monday while traveling I-20 eastbound, which resulted in a shutdown of the right lane. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Carjacked vehicle recovered after crash, thieves take off running

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a group of suspected carjackers. Police said a blue Honda Accord was carjacked at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. It was found at about 4:30 a.m. on Livingston Road. Officers are looking for two men and a woman who crashed the car near railroad tracks and then ran. Police said a third man was also involved in the carjacking.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Sharkey County trailer fire

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a trailer fire in Sharkey County early Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the north part of Cary. Firefighters found two people deceased inside of the trailer. The fire and deaths are under investigation.
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Family Dollar scene of armed robbery, attempted carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted carjacking. The incident was reported at about 7 p.m. Monday at Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Capitol police are asking anyone with information about the case...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl Police searching for missing 47-year-old man

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police need your help in locating a missing man. James Daniel Knowles, 47, was last seen in Pearl on February 1 wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and white and black Nike shoes. Knowles has sleeve tattoos on both arms, a chest tattoo, and is missing...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Balloon release held one year after man killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Jackson a year ago gathered to remember him. Jonathan White, 40, was found dead inside a car at Flowers Park in February 2022. Saturday family members organized a balloon release at Provine High School. White was...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD searching for suspect involved in robbery off Clinton Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the robbery of a business Saturday night. JPD was called to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Clinton Boulevard. Once officers arrived on the scene, a store clerk told them the business was robbed by...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy