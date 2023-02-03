Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
Related
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue
Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
starlocalmedia.com
Talking shop: Universal forum focuses on business impact of planned Frisco park
Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
North Texas traffic alerts: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5
From Fort Worth to Irving and Arlington to Sanger, construction crews will be out working on North Texas roads this week. Some highways will even be closed entirely for stretches overnight.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to multiple burglaries, two on Main Street, between Jan. 30-Feb. 5
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary and theft incidents between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, according to Community Crime Map data. Data indicates police responded to a burglary at a convenience store on the 6800 block of Main St., reported for 2:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
keranews.org
Dallas health department plans HIV testing, vaccines at future Southern Dallas site
The satellite location will also have lab and chronic disease services in a part of Dallas County that needs more places to get health care. County officials approved the location and additional funding for the clinic on Tuesday. “This will be the first access clinic outside of the main one...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas extends Be Citation Free in 2023 initiative
Court and Detention Services is extending its campaign to help people with unresolved low-level warrants to become citation free. Now through Feb. 8, warrant fees will be resolved when a respondent donates a package of three or more socks. Socks must be dropped off with a court clerk before seeing a judge. All socks will be donated to the Office of Homeless Solutions who in turn will donate as they deem appropriate.
fox4news.com
City of Dallas launches program to help residents prepare their homes for extreme weather
DALLAS - The city of Dallas just launched a new program to help educate residents about the resources available to make their homes more energy efficient and resilient to extreme weather. Last week's ice storm is just the latest example of how severe weather is impacting North Texas. Many residents...
dmagazine.com
Sunrise Dallas Is Calling On City Leaders to Support Free DART Access for Students
Admission to the Dallas Museum of Art is free. With a library card, anyone can access archival material and historical texts for research at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library. On any given weekend, museums around the city offer opportunities to visit for reduced rates or free. But if you...
fox4news.com
East Oak Cliff food desert adds much-needed new grocery store
DALLAS - There is a new supermarket on Simpson Stuart Road in East Oak Cliff in an area where there has been no nearby supermarket since 2020. A grand opening was held for The Food Basket in the neighborhood. "I always say the sun shines on the southern part of...
Threats made at two North Texas Walmart stores now believed to be hoaxes
Two North Texas Walmarts are now open again after being evacuated yesterday because of threats. First, it was a North Richland Hills store then one in Highland Village.
North Texas community on edge after 3 kids die, others hospitalized from fentanyl poisoning
Since September, three kids in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD have died and six others have been hospitalized after being poisoned by fentanyl. That has parents in that community alarmed.
dmagazine.com
DART’s $111 Million Giveaway to Dallas May Mean Five Mile Creek Trail, Sidewalks, Bike Lanes, More
Last year, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, to the chagrin of some of its trustees, agreed to send what ended up being $234 million in excess sales taxes to its 13 member cities. The DART dollars came with a string: the money had to be used on “complementary transportation services,” which basically meant the infrastructure around DART’s buses and trains. That’s the stuff that DART doesn’t control, but is incredibly important to the success of the system.
fortworthreport.org
When is spring break for Fort Worth-area schools and colleges?
Classes have been back in session for more than a month, and students are surely asking themselves one important question: When is spring break?. Days off are around the corner. Unsure of when spring break is? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city and area colleges.
starlocalmedia.com
Look out, Frisco! Chevy Chase is coming to town
He's Chevy Chase, and you're not. The Nack Theater (6711 Oak St.) has announced that Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase will be coming to Frisco at 7 p.m. on March 28.
starlocalmedia.com
This Animal Control Officer in Little Elm is working to fight the stigma associated with the job
Tamara Cervi is an Animal Control Officer in the Town of Little Elm where she has spent the past three years working to make sure animals in the shelter go to a loving home every day. When she’s not working, Cervi is spending time at home with her three children and two dogs.
Frisco ISD schedules makeup day for iced-out classes
Frisco ISD announced it would use one of two available bad weather days to make up for missed classes due to ice storm. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Frisco ISD has announced its plans to make up for the missed time after nearly an entire week of school was canceled due to a statewide sweep of ice and snow.
Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano
PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Comments / 0