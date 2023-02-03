ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue

Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Talking shop: Universal forum focuses on business impact of planned Frisco park

Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas extends Be Citation Free in 2023 initiative

Court and Detention Services is extending its campaign to help people with unresolved low-level warrants to become citation free. Now through Feb. 8, warrant fees will be resolved when a respondent donates a package of three or more socks. Socks must be dropped off with a court clerk before seeing a judge. All socks will be donated to the Office of Homeless Solutions who in turn will donate as they deem appropriate.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

East Oak Cliff food desert adds much-needed new grocery store

DALLAS - There is a new supermarket on Simpson Stuart Road in East Oak Cliff in an area where there has been no nearby supermarket since 2020. A grand opening was held for The Food Basket in the neighborhood. "I always say the sun shines on the southern part of...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DART’s $111 Million Giveaway to Dallas May Mean Five Mile Creek Trail, Sidewalks, Bike Lanes, More

Last year, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, to the chagrin of some of its trustees, agreed to send what ended up being $234 million in excess sales taxes to its 13 member cities. The DART dollars came with a string: the money had to be used on “complementary transportation services,” which basically meant the infrastructure around DART’s buses and trains. That’s the stuff that DART doesn’t control, but is incredibly important to the success of the system.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

When is spring break for Fort Worth-area schools and colleges?

Classes have been back in session for more than a month, and students are surely asking themselves one important question: When is spring break?. Days off are around the corner. Unsure of when spring break is? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city and area colleges.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano

PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy