Court and Detention Services is extending its campaign to help people with unresolved low-level warrants to become citation free. Now through Feb. 8, warrant fees will be resolved when a respondent donates a package of three or more socks. Socks must be dropped off with a court clerk before seeing a judge. All socks will be donated to the Office of Homeless Solutions who in turn will donate as they deem appropriate.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO