Bowling Green's Brooks impressing at Senior Bowl practices

Karl Brooks made his presence known as he attempts to up his NFL stock this week.

The Bowling Green State University defensive lineman has participated in practices in Mobile, Ala., ahead of the Senior Bowl. He has been widely praised online by analysts in attendance. The game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

By all accounts, Brooks has performed well against the likes of Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi and North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch (considered a top 50 prospect in the draft). He’s been applauded or both his motor and his technique.

Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Mike Renner said Brooks has been "clowning interior offensive linemen."

Brooks (6-foot-3, 303 pounds) was a named a first team All-American by Pro Football Focus after last season. He was the highest-graded edge defender in the FBS last fall, when he ranked eighth nationally with 10 sacks and ninth with 18 tackles for loss. He was No. 1 in the country in hurries (49) and total pressures (69), according to PFF.

Brooks is the second BGSU player in the Senior Bowl in the past three seasons, joining tight end Quintin Morris in 2021.

His draft prospect rankings were scattered prior to Senior Bowl week. PFF rated him 65th overall, CBS Sports had him 42nd overall, and The Athletic rated Brooks as the No. 13 best available defensive tackle in the draft.