El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Accused El Paso Walmart shooter set to plead guilty in federal case

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The man accused of opening fire inside of an east El Paso Walmart and killing 23 people, Patrick Crusius, is expected to plead guilty during his arraignment hearing on Wednesday. According to court documents filed in January, Crusius will plead guilty. The guilty plea...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor allegedly believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More details of the Chapin High School teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor have been released. Orlando Solis, who is listed as a mathematics teacher on the El Paso Independent School District's website, was arrested Thursday after messaging with an employee from the Army Criminal Division's Internet The post Teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor allegedly believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

EPPD respond to video showing officer slamming, punching teen against unit

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a response Monday to an incident involving officers that was caught on video in far east El Paso Saturday night. The viral video posted on Twitter by the social media account FitFam showed police responding on the 3100 block of Blue Dirt.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County teacher to have plea hearing on felony charge

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Over $450K worth of fentanyl, cocaine seized at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso intercepted 12.95 pounds of fentanyl and 44.12 pounds of cocaine in three separate incidents between Wednesday and Sunday. CBP officers on Wednesday encountered a 24-year-old man from Mexico...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter in death of mother, 6-year-old boy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man accused of killing a mother and son in a wrong-way crash on Loop 375 has been found guilty on two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated vehicular assault. Juan Martinez, 73, killed 25-year-old Elide Garcia and her 6-year-old son in December 2019 when he drove The post Man found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter in death of mother, 6-year-old boy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Concern over Las Cruces car thefts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

CBP officers at El Paso port of entries inspect flowers ahead of Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In preparation for Valentine's Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking the public to be wary about importing flowers from Mexico. Some flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements at southwest border ports of entry are prohibited. Those include chrysanthemums and choisya ternata, a floral filler, due to pest risk.
EL PASO, TX

