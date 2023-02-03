EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More details of the Chapin High School teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor have been released. Orlando Solis, who is listed as a mathematics teacher on the El Paso Independent School District's website, was arrested Thursday after messaging with an employee from the Army Criminal Division's Internet The post Teacher charged with transferring obscene material to a minor allegedly believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO