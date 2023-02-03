ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIS-TV

CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies offering reward for information leading to arrests of individuals involved in vehicle theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County police investigates double murder

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
WIS-TV

Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two men sent to hospital after shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m., and two male victims were injured during the shooting. One of the men was found outside and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a power outage after a collision. Police said an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines that were hanging over Garners Ferry Road, causing an outage along the 6400 block of Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads. A power pole was previously struck by...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg. Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
ORANGEBURG, SC

