WIS-TV
Columbia Police charge two teens and one adult in weapons and burglary investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators with the Crime Gun Intelligence and Property Crimes Units have arrested two teens and one adult in connection with multiple home burglaries and auto-breakings in which firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen. According to police, 18-year-old Dashawn Sims is charged with...
WIS-TV
CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested for string of armed robberies in Sumter, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. Deputies say the robberies happened about 30 minutes apart from each other, between the hours of 8...
Florence County deputies offering reward for information leading to arrests of individuals involved in vehicle theft
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s […]
WIS-TV
Fairfield County police investigates double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
WIS-TV
Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present. According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an...
Man meeting to sell dog at Bishopville KFC, shot dead, police say
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A 76-year-old man is dead after meeting someone at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken to sell them a dog. The transaction was arranged through Facebook Marketplace. Lonnie Ray, 76, of Darlington arranged to meet the buyers for his French Bulldog puppy at the KFC at 1073...
WIS-TV
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
abccolumbia.com
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
WIS-TV
Man wanted for allegedly making fraudulent purchase at Lexington grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly making a fraudulent purchase on a stolen debit card at a Lexington grocery store. Officers said a man made a purchase of over $500 using a victim’s debit card at the Food Lion at 744B West Main Street.
WIS-TV
Two men sent to hospital after shooting on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m., and two male victims were injured during the shooting. One of the men was found outside and...
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Exchange of gunfire on Sunset Boulevard leads to investigation in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia investigators are still working to determine how a shooting between two people unfolded on Saturday afternoon along one of the area's busiest roadways. According to a spokesperson for the West Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block...
WIS-TV
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a power outage after a collision. Police said an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines that were hanging over Garners Ferry Road, causing an outage along the 6400 block of Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads. A power pole was previously struck by...
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
WIS-TV
Three men wanted for throwing firebomb at elementary school: ‘We’re going to find you.’
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men are wanted after throwing a Molotov cocktail, or firebomb, from the roof of Pleasant Hill Elementary School (PHES) in Lexington County last month. “Oh, we’re going to find them. I can guarantee you that,” said Steve MacDougall, Mayor of the City of Lexington....
WIS-TV
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg. Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
