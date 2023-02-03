ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
Reuters

Soccer-Inter beat Milan 1-0 in derby clash

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A first-half header by striker Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over locals rivals AC Milan at a sold-out San Siro on Sunday, condemning Stefano Pioli's side to their third consecutive loss in Serie A.
BBC

Leeds United: Who next after manager Jesse Marsch's departure?

Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch less than a year into his reign. Marsch departs after only two wins in the Premier League since August, with Sunday's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest leaving them outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
FOX Sports

Jesse Marsch, fired by Leeds, might be front-runner for USMNT job

Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds United on Monday, the English Premier League club announced. The American manager probably won’t be unemployed for long. Marsch’s somewhat surprising dismissal — while Leeds has struggled this season, the club just spent almost $50 million on new players he wanted, including U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie — has to make him the instant front-runner to fill the vacant coaching job with the United States men’s national team, one that will compete at a World Cup played on home soil just over three years from now.
