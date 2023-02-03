Read full article on original website
Soccer-Flamengo won't take Al Hilal lightly in Club World Cup semis, coach says
TANGIER, Morocco, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Flamengo will not make the mistake of looking past Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in their Club World Cup semi-final on Tuesday and will give the challenge the attention it deserves, manager Vitor Pereira said on Monday.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
CBS Sports
The USMNT impact of Jesse Marsch leaving Leeds; Man City could be penalized for breaking financial rules
Happy Monday! I'm Mike Goodman here to start your week right on the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. Before your work week even got started, we've had some news that could shake up the top of European soccer, a manager fired in the Premier League and much much more. Let's go!
Soccer-Inter beat Milan 1-0 in derby clash
MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A first-half header by striker Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over locals rivals AC Milan at a sold-out San Siro on Sunday, condemning Stefano Pioli's side to their third consecutive loss in Serie A.
BBC
Leeds United: Who next after manager Jesse Marsch's departure?
Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch less than a year into his reign. Marsch departs after only two wins in the Premier League since August, with Sunday's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest leaving them outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
BBC
Christos Tzolis: Norwich City winger can make impact, says team-mate Dimitris Giannoulis
Norwich full-back Dimitris Giannoulis has backed fellow Greece international Christos Tzolis to make an impact after his return to Carrow Road. The £8.8m winger joined Dutch club FC Twente last summer in a season-long loan deal. But he was recalled by the Canaries last month and put straight into...
Manchester United To Be Without A Number Of Players vs Leeds United
Manchester United are set to be without a number of their senior stars ahead of Wednesday’s game with Leeds United.
FOX Sports
Jesse Marsch, fired by Leeds, might be front-runner for USMNT job
Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds United on Monday, the English Premier League club announced. The American manager probably won’t be unemployed for long. Marsch’s somewhat surprising dismissal — while Leeds has struggled this season, the club just spent almost $50 million on new players he wanted, including U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie — has to make him the instant front-runner to fill the vacant coaching job with the United States men’s national team, one that will compete at a World Cup played on home soil just over three years from now.
