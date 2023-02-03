ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Erling Haaland could be set to leave Man City to join surprising club

Real Madrid are reportedly still in the mix for the potential transfer of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norway international has made a great start to life at Man City, scoring 31 goals in 27 games in all competitions so far this season, but it seems all may not be well behind the scenes.

