Yardbarker
Erling Haaland could be set to leave Man City to join surprising club
Real Madrid are reportedly still in the mix for the potential transfer of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norway international has made a great start to life at Man City, scoring 31 goals in 27 games in all competitions so far this season, but it seems all may not be well behind the scenes.
Jamie Carragher says Erling Haaland ‘picked the wrong club’ as he slams Man City and reveals their major weakness
JAMIE CARRAGHER has suggested that Erling Haaland might have signed for the WRONG club. The superstar arrived at Manchester City for £51m last summer and has enjoyed a prolific first season on the goal front. Haaland has already scored 25 goals in the Premier League with another six in...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will quit over financial rule-breaking
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has threatened to walk, as the Citizens are investigated for breaking Premier League rules
