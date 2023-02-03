Every county in New Jersey is now part of the quarantine zone. The state Department of Agriculture last week announced that every county in New Jersey is now part of the quarantine zone for the spotted lanternfly. Joe Zoltowski, director of the division of plant industry at the state Department of Agriculture, said it’s a voluntary quarantine, not enforced by law since there aren’t enough resources to do something like inspect every truck going in or out of New Jersey. But the state is offering free programs to teach business owners about spotted lanternflies, and provide permits for people who complete the courses.

