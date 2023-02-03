ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
92 Moose

8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity

Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?

Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, ME
B98.5

Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records

If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

BIDDEFORD, ME

