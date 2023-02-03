Read full article on original website
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
WMTW
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
mainebiz.biz
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
mainebiz.biz
Greater Portland Landmarks sells historic headquarters building to Portland design-build firm Woodhull
Woodhull, a Portland architecture, construction and millwork firm, has plans to move its headquarters to a historic building at 93 High St. in Portland this summer. The 11,634-square-foot building, called Safford House, has served as the headquarters for Greater Portland Landmarks for 14 years. The property has on-site parking. “The...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Friday’s Insane Subzero Wind Caused Chaos at the Brunswick, Maine, Shaw’s
No cap. I've legit never seen anything like this before in my life. Not even during the insane tornado season I experienced while living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there was literally some type of tornado almost every single day in May 2019. And I guess technically, I didn't. first-hand what...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Portland city councilor faces threats after denouncing 'white supremacist' flag
PORTLAND, Maine — Leaders and citizens in Maine's largest city are standing behind City Councilor Victoria Pelletier who said she's become the target of threats after speaking out against white supremacy. It comes after Pelletier took to social media to denounce someone displaying an "It's OK to be white"...
WPFO
Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity
Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
WMTW
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
WMTW
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
This is What I’m Looking Forward to the Most This Summer in Maine
With temperatures below freezing lately, it’s hard not to think ahead to summer. Waking up to your windshield frozen over and the news telling us to stay inside because it’s THAT cold makes you dream of sunny days on the lake and the sun kissing your skin. There...
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
WGME
