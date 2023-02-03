Read full article on original website
icytales.com
How to Build Trust in a Relationship:- A Complete Guide with 6 Steps
Without trust, the relationship is like the sunk Titanic ship. It’s like the building block of any relationship. But you have seen many people out there who say trust is earned, not given. Well, this is not considered to be true, especially in a relationship. Because the reality is...
It’s not just you. Our friendships really are worse now—and it’s getting harder to make new ones
After years of isolation and working from home, everyone's trying to reenter society and connect with friends and coworkers. Why is it so difficult?
MedicalXpress
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
Opinion: How to Set Healthy Boundaries with Someone Who Is A Narcissist
If you have a relationship with someone who has narcissistic personality disorder, setting healthy boundaries can be a challenging but essential task. Narcissistic individuals often have a sense of entitlement, a need for control, and a lack of empathy, which can make it difficult to maintain healthy relationships with them. However, by setting and enforcing healthy boundaries, you can help protect yourself and maintain a healthy relationship with a narcissistic individual.
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
Life lessons from 84-year study of happiness
What most ensures a person a happy life, says the director of an 84-year Harvard study, is "the extent to which they paid attention to, and took care of, the connections they had with a family, friends, community."
Depression and Anxiety Exhaust the Heart, Literally
A 1967 publication titled “Mortality of Bereavement” discovered that bereaved relatives had a 7-fold increased risk of dying within the following year. Despite that the cause of death was undetermined, this is the first scientific evidence indicating that extreme sadness kills.
The Narcissist's Silence and Rejection
The discard is when the narcissist suddenly stops talking to you and/or starts rejecting you. The discard can happen at any time during the relationship, but it usually happens after you've spent some time with the narcissist. There are many reasons why someone might discard you and these vary from person to person.
verywellmind.com
How To Get Out of a Depressive Episode
During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...
studyfinds.org
Anti-inflammatory drug turns back time, makes aging blood young again
NEW YORK — Young blood studies have been focusing on infusing older patients with the blood of their younger and healthier peers. While these transfusions show promise at turning back the clock, a new study finds scientists may be able to do this without using someone else’s blood. Researchers from Columbia University in New York say an anti-inflammatory drug can rejuvenate the system which makes blood — possibly increasing the human lifespan by decades!
Identifying Narcissistic Abuse
After just a couple of dates, he showers you with compliments, buys you cards and gifts, and creates the illusion he cherishes you. You fall head over heels. You are physically and emotionally drawn to each other. He seemingly does all the right things… until you get comfortable.
earth.com
Dedicated coffee drinkers have lower blood pressure
People who drink two or three cups of coffee a day have lower blood pressure than those who drink just one cup or none at all, according to a new study led by the University of Bologna. The researchers analyzed coffee consumption and peripheral and central blood pressure parameters in a sample of the Italian population.
Science Focus
Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
Opinion: The Relationship Between Narcissistic Behavior and Addiction
Narcissistic behavior and addiction often go hand in hand, as a lack of empathy and self-centeredness can characterize both. However, while narcissism is a personality disorder, addiction is a complex condition that can manifest due to various underlying factors. Let's explore the relationship between narcissistic behavior and addiction and how they can both be debilitating to those affected.
Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer
Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
Opinion: How To Build Resilience and Emotional Intelligence to Protect Against Narcissistic Abuse
Narcissistic abuse can have a devastating impact on the victim's sense of self-worth and emotional well-being. It can leave you feeling drained, overwhelmed, and unsure of how to move forward. However, building resilience and emotional intelligence can help to protect you from future abuse and provide a path to healing.
wpgxfox28.com
Alcohol Detox: Symptoms, Withdrawal & Treatment
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/alcohol-detox-symptoms-withdrawal-treatment/. Alcohol withdrawal symptoms occur when binge drinkers suddenly quit drinking after chronic alcohol use. These symptoms can vary in severity, from mild to severe. Severe withdrawal symptoms can be dangerous and, in rare cases, deadly. Because symptoms of alcohol withdrawal might worsen with time, it is...
Does Cannabis Cause Or Treat Anxiety?
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As more states legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes, an increasing number of people are turning to it to treat anxiety and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). According to some research, cannabis consumption can cause anxiety symptoms. However, other studies suggest that, when used carefully, cannabis can help with anxiety symptoms. Continue reading to learn more about the connection between cannabis and anxiety.
Improve your self-esteem.
Chronic low self-esteem can have a huge impact on your life, making it difficult to be productive, happy, and successful. It is characterized by an inability to view oneself positively and feel worthy of love, respect, and success.
How to Respect People’s Boundaries with Grace (Even When It Hurts)
As important as it is to know how and when to set boundaries, we must also know how and when to respect other people’s boundaries.
