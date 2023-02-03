ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Nebraska Chamber outlines their top priorities for 2023

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber outlined their top priorities for 2023, with one of the focuses being to address the workforce shortage seen throughout the state. Chamber president Bryan Slone says one of the main challenges to the workforce has to do with birthrates in Nebraska. Between 1960 and 2015, Nebraska saw a 22% decrease in births within the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Hearings to take place to address Nebraska's prison overcrowding

LINCOLN - Day 23 of the 108th Nebraska Legislature gets underway Tuesday and the various committees will resume all day hearings. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he serves on the Judiciary Committee, and there are two proposals on the table to try and address Nebraska’s prison overcrowding situation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation

LINCOLN — Is it “constitutional overreach” to have special investigators assigned by the State Legislature look into problems, even deaths and injuries, involving state agencies? A long-running dispute over whether there’s a separation of powers problem with state “inspector general” offices was renewed Friday during a legislative hearing. It came during a public hearing on […] The post Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen

Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Six students receive Business Hall of Fame scholarships

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber has awarded six college students with scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees. In order to be receive a scholarship, students must be either a sophomore or junior in a business-related field, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate leadership in extracurricular activities.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Pillen: Every kid in Nebraska deserves a mentor

LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed February as Nebraska Mentoring Month in Nebraska yesterday, challenging both state leaders and Nebraska residents to participate and volunteer in mentoring programs throughout the state. During the declaration ceremony, Pillen said that there is no skill required to be a mentor to a student....
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Genetic information could soon be protected from Nebraska police, employers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Websites like Ancestry, 23andMe and MyHeritage collect genetic data through their services. Currently, there are few restrictions on how those companies collect, analyze, store, share and sell that information, according to State Sen. Eliot Bostar. Legislative Bill 308, which was introduced by Bostar, is aimed...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NFAT hoping to seize million-dollar opportunity to bring back service

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public transportation service in northeast Nebraska is in need of the public's help to resume services, and it's working on a quick timeline. North Fork Area Transit based in Norfolk closed its doors on January 6th, but there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel, if NFAT can gather community financial support.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A new way to value Nebraska agriculture land for taxation, under committee review

BEATRICE – Mention property taxes to agriculture landowners in Nebraska and you’re likely to get a scowl....or at least a stern look. A bill that would change the way ag land is valued for property taxes, went before the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Friday. LB 820 was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht on behalf of Governor Jim Pillen.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Submittal for QCT funds approved by city council

NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved the submittal of two grant applications for Qualified Census Tract (QCT) funds at yesterday’s city council meeting. One grant they approved will allow them to apply up to $3.5 million for an infrastructure grant for upgrades to the Norfolk Water Pollution and Control Plant. City economic developer Candice Alder says that for infrastructure grants, staff had to provide a tangible benefit for businesses and residence within the census tract.
NORFOLK, NE

