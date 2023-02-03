Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska Chamber outlines their top priorities for 2023
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber outlined their top priorities for 2023, with one of the focuses being to address the workforce shortage seen throughout the state. Chamber president Bryan Slone says one of the main challenges to the workforce has to do with birthrates in Nebraska. Between 1960 and 2015, Nebraska saw a 22% decrease in births within the state.
norfolkneradio.com
Hearings to take place to address Nebraska's prison overcrowding
LINCOLN - Day 23 of the 108th Nebraska Legislature gets underway Tuesday and the various committees will resume all day hearings. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he serves on the Judiciary Committee, and there are two proposals on the table to try and address Nebraska’s prison overcrowding situation.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation
LINCOLN — Is it “constitutional overreach” to have special investigators assigned by the State Legislature look into problems, even deaths and injuries, involving state agencies? A long-running dispute over whether there’s a separation of powers problem with state “inspector general” offices was renewed Friday during a legislative hearing. It came during a public hearing on […] The post Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
etxview.com
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen
Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
norfolkneradio.com
Cordes reflects on career with City of Norfolk, city officials commend his service
NORFOLK - After a career that began with the City of Norfolk in 1996 as fire marshal, Scott Cordes will be moving on to a new position as State Fire Marshal. At the City Council meeting Monday night, various City of Norfolk officials provided thanks and appreciation for Cordes and what he has done.
norfolkneradio.com
Six students receive Business Hall of Fame scholarships
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber has awarded six college students with scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees. In order to be receive a scholarship, students must be either a sophomore or junior in a business-related field, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate leadership in extracurricular activities.
norfolkneradio.com
Pillen: Every kid in Nebraska deserves a mentor
LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed February as Nebraska Mentoring Month in Nebraska yesterday, challenging both state leaders and Nebraska residents to participate and volunteer in mentoring programs throughout the state. During the declaration ceremony, Pillen said that there is no skill required to be a mentor to a student....
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Genetic information could soon be protected from Nebraska police, employers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Websites like Ancestry, 23andMe and MyHeritage collect genetic data through their services. Currently, there are few restrictions on how those companies collect, analyze, store, share and sell that information, according to State Sen. Eliot Bostar. Legislative Bill 308, which was introduced by Bostar, is aimed...
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT hoping to seize million-dollar opportunity to bring back service
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public transportation service in northeast Nebraska is in need of the public's help to resume services, and it's working on a quick timeline. North Fork Area Transit based in Norfolk closed its doors on January 6th, but there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel, if NFAT can gather community financial support.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
A new way to value Nebraska agriculture land for taxation, under committee review
BEATRICE – Mention property taxes to agriculture landowners in Nebraska and you’re likely to get a scowl....or at least a stern look. A bill that would change the way ag land is valued for property taxes, went before the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Friday. LB 820 was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht on behalf of Governor Jim Pillen.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
norfolkneradio.com
Submittal for QCT funds approved by city council
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved the submittal of two grant applications for Qualified Census Tract (QCT) funds at yesterday’s city council meeting. One grant they approved will allow them to apply up to $3.5 million for an infrastructure grant for upgrades to the Norfolk Water Pollution and Control Plant. City economic developer Candice Alder says that for infrastructure grants, staff had to provide a tangible benefit for businesses and residence within the census tract.
