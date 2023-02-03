ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

WPFO

3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Missing Bangor woman found safe

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Bangor woman who was last seen leaving a Maine hospital last Friday. Police say 28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Missing man from Phillips found safe

PHILLIPS (WGME) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Mahlon Presby of Phillips. Police say Presby was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips to go to his niece's house on Rangeley Road in Avon, but he never arrived.
PHILLIPS, ME
WPFO

Heartfelt sendoff for Bangor's Army National Guard unit

BANGOR (WGME) -- A group from Bangor’s Army National Guard was given a heartfelt sendoff as they head out for a one-year deployment. Thirty-six Maine soldiers from the 142nd Aviation Regiment are on their way to the Middle East. The group will provide air support for two separate missions.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine man sentenced to 42 years for killing mother of his children

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Waterville man who shot and killed the mother of his two children was sentenced to 42 years Monday, according to WVII. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, in 2019. According to prosecutors, he shot her twice in the stomach after becoming...
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Lewiston school employee receives award for saving choking child

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston school employee has been honored for jumping into action and saving a student who was choking on a chicken nugget. The American Red Cross honored Michelle Michaud, a behavioral health processional at Acadia Academy, with an American Red Cross Lifesaving Award. “On behalf of the...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Orono Land Trust hopes trail cameras will attract new visitors

The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. The group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife and now they're using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine’s animals.
ORONO, ME
WPFO

Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules

AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 on Tuesday. Maine Basketball Hall of Fame by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The class includes 17 individuals, six "legends" and two teams. The induction ceremony will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on August...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

UMaine men's basketball hopes to continue hot streak

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The surging University of Maine men's basketball team will host Vermont Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Things are looking up for the Black Bears, who have won four out of their last five games. On Saturday, the team had its largest conference win in 30 years, defeating UMBC by 35 points. Maine is now 10-13 on the season. It’s the first time since 2013 the Black Bears have hit the 10-win mark. For first-year head coach Chris Markwood, getting to double-digit wins shows the progress this team has made and why the future is looking bright.
ORONO, ME

