PORTLAND (WGME) -- The surging University of Maine men's basketball team will host Vermont Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Things are looking up for the Black Bears, who have won four out of their last five games. On Saturday, the team had its largest conference win in 30 years, defeating UMBC by 35 points. Maine is now 10-13 on the season. It’s the first time since 2013 the Black Bears have hit the 10-win mark. For first-year head coach Chris Markwood, getting to double-digit wins shows the progress this team has made and why the future is looking bright.

ORONO, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO