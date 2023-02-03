Read full article on original website
3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
'Super stressful': Bed bugs discovered at Maine elementary school cause frustration
SUMNER (WGME) - An elementary school in Oxford County continues to deal with bed bugs. It’s caused concern and frustration from some parents about how the issue is being handled. The first confirmed case was reported nearly two weeks ago at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School. "It's just been super stressful,"...
Missing Bangor woman found safe
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Bangor woman who was last seen leaving a Maine hospital last Friday. Police say 28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family...
Missing man from Phillips found safe
PHILLIPS (WGME) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's office has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Mahlon Presby of Phillips. Police say Presby was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips to go to his niece's house on Rangeley Road in Avon, but he never arrived.
Heartfelt sendoff for Bangor's Army National Guard unit
BANGOR (WGME) -- A group from Bangor’s Army National Guard was given a heartfelt sendoff as they head out for a one-year deployment. Thirty-six Maine soldiers from the 142nd Aviation Regiment are on their way to the Middle East. The group will provide air support for two separate missions.
Maine man sentenced to 42 years for killing mother of his children
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Waterville man who shot and killed the mother of his two children was sentenced to 42 years Monday, according to WVII. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Sousa, in 2019. According to prosecutors, he shot her twice in the stomach after becoming...
Lewiston school employee receives award for saving choking child
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston school employee has been honored for jumping into action and saving a student who was choking on a chicken nugget. The American Red Cross honored Michelle Michaud, a behavioral health processional at Acadia Academy, with an American Red Cross Lifesaving Award. “On behalf of the...
Orono Land Trust hopes trail cameras will attract new visitors
The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. The group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife and now they're using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine’s animals.
Grandmother of Maddox Williams avoids jail time with plea deal
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The grandmother of a Stockton Springs boy, who was killed by his mother, will avoid jail time after taking a plea deal Monday. Three-year-old Maddox Williams was beaten to death in June 2021. His mother, Jessica Trefethen, was convicted of his murder and sentenced to 47 years.
Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 on Tuesday. Maine Basketball Hall of Fame by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The class includes 17 individuals, six "legends" and two teams. The induction ceremony will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on August...
UMaine men's basketball hopes to continue hot streak
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The surging University of Maine men's basketball team will host Vermont Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Things are looking up for the Black Bears, who have won four out of their last five games. On Saturday, the team had its largest conference win in 30 years, defeating UMBC by 35 points. Maine is now 10-13 on the season. It’s the first time since 2013 the Black Bears have hit the 10-win mark. For first-year head coach Chris Markwood, getting to double-digit wins shows the progress this team has made and why the future is looking bright.
