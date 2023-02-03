ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

JC Post

Police recover firearms, knives taken in Kan. home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. On Feb. 3, a 57-year-old victim reported that a burglary had occurred that morning at a residence in the 400 block North 2nd Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect allegedly took several firearms and several knives.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot and killed a tow truck driver in Central Topeka at the end of January. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that his office has filed charges against Wesley Tyrone Rayton, the man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in central Topeka marking the city’s seventh murder in 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Man accused in fatal chase, crash that killed Kansas woman

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a 2021 high-speed chase and crash that killed a Kansas woman have made an arrest. On Sunday, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, Kansas was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for first degree murder, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. In May...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Arraignment continued for suspect in Aggieville murder case

Arraignment for a Fort Riley soldier accused of murdering a fellow soldier in Aggieville one year ago has been continued into late March. Tremelle Montgomery, 20, appeared in court Monday via Zoom from the Riley County Jail, two weeks after being bound over for a possible trial later this year. Montgomery’s attorneys Brenda Jordan and Lora Ingels requested a minimum 45 days as they prepare to enter mediation with prosecutors toward a possible plea agreement.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan man arrested after threatening police

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect threatened officers with sharp object

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault on officers. Just before midnight Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault of law enforcement in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Three officers reported...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Missing Kan. boy found after overnight search in wooded area

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are celebrating after searchers found a missing 6-year-old boy early Monday. Just before 5p.m. Sunday, a family member reported the boy was missing in a wooded area south of Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's office. Multiple deputies and area officers conducted a search of the immediate area over several hours.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake Police warn of new scam plaguing residents

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned residents about a new scam which includes a person who claims to be from Evergy, an Arkansas phone number and a request for payment. The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that at least one resident has...
SILVER LAKE, KS
Hays Post

Arson fire at Kan. Governor's mansion burned 6 acres

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating after a grass fire was intentionally set on the grounds of the governor's mansion. Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fire units were dispatched to SW 6th and SW Governor’s View on the report of a large grass fire, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
ATCHISON, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 7

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Fire damages vehicle in Admire Tuesday

A vehicle was severely damaged but no injuries were reported following a fire in northern Lyon County Tuesday. Lyon County Fire District 2, Reading and Miller crews were called to 17 Market Street in Admire for a combination brush and vehicle fire just before 4:10 pm. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, the fire began as a brush fire that scorched less than two acres of grass.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Morning two-vehicle crash slows traffic in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital and slowed traffic at a busy southeast Topeka intersection. The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday at S.E. 45th and Adams. A red Honda Civic and a maroon Nissan Rogue collided in the intersection.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo

Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
TOPEKA, KS
