Capitals re-sign Dylan Strome to five-year extension

The Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension, Senior VP and GM Brian MacLellan announced Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old will earn an average annual value of $5 million on the extension, the Caps noted. It's worth $25 million in total.

"Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization," said MacLellan. "We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position."

Strome is in his first season in Washington after signing a one-year deal with the Caps last July. He's recorded 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 52 games, missing only one game the entire season to this point. He ranks second among Caps players in assists, third in points and power-play points (14) and fourth in goals.

Strome is one pace for 56 points this season coming off a 2021-22 campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in which he tallied 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 69 games.

Strome has registered 206 points (78 goals, 128 assists) in 325 career games across parts of seven seasons with the Caps, Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes. He was originally drafted by Arizona with the third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Listen live to 106.7 The Fan via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker