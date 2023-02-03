LEWISVILLE — Preparations for the Region II-6A Swimming and Diving Championships were a bit different this year, to put it mildly. Swimmers and coaches had to adjust throughout last week's winter storm, which closed schools around the area from Tuesday-Friday and left teams unable to practice for the majority of the week. With campus natatoriums closed, coaches said some of their athletes were able to get into nearby LA Fitness or Lifetime Fitness facilities for their pool time instead.

