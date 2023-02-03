ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Talking shop: Universal forum focuses on business impact of planned Frisco park

Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville Healthy Infrastructure Plan in final steps to be adopted

The City of Lewisville has been working on its Healthy Infrastructure Plan since October 2021 to make sure all of its residents have opportunities to live healthy lives through the city’s services. Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Feb. 6 to receive an update on the Healthy Infrastructure Plan,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell Police Department respond to theft calls in the past week

The Coppell Police Department responded to handful few major calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. Three incidents of major crime happened last week, all of...
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Swimming to state: Flower Mound, Allen, Prosper headline standouts at Region II-6A meet

LEWISVILLE — Preparations for the Region II-6A Swimming and Diving Championships were a bit different this year, to put it mildly. Swimmers and coaches had to adjust throughout last week's winter storm, which closed schools around the area from Tuesday-Friday and left teams unable to practice for the majority of the week. With campus natatoriums closed, coaches said some of their athletes were able to get into nearby LA Fitness or Lifetime Fitness facilities for their pool time instead.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Cody White named Plano's next head football coach

On Tuesday, Plano ISD announced Cody White as the next head football coach and athletic coordinator at Plano Senior High School. With more than 28 years of coaching experience under his belt, White comes to Plano after previously leading the football program at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.). During his tenure in Tennessee, which dates back to 2012, White was a three-time state coach of the year recipient and Brentwood athletics totaled 39 team state championships under his leadership.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

District champs!! Kimpson sisters lead Little Elm to first district title in 21 years

ALLEN – With the District 5-6A title on the line Tuesday night, Little Elm sophomore guard Shiloh Kimpson used that as a source of motivation. “It was a big game tonight,” she said. “We didn’t want to lose because it would have been a three-way tie between us, Denton Braswell and Allen. We wanted to make sure that we were prepared for this.”
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper individuals identified as suspects in connection with 19-year-old's death

The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
starlocalmedia.com

See how this Allen conservationist uses visual storytelling to show the lives of urban wildlife

Karin Saucedo is a wildlife conservation photographer dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals. Whether they are wild or captive, she hopes to give them a voice. Especially passionate about felines and canids, Karin Saucedo dedicates her time to studying their behavior through wildlife conservation photography and remotely through camera traps.
ALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy