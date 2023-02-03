ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmGgI_0kbczmh500

(AP) – For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.

Prosecutors asked a judge Friday to consider allowing the son of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper to tell jurors about how after she died in a fall at Murdaugh’s home, he promised her family to take care of them and then stole millions in settlements with his insurers.

Michael Satterfield said his mom cleaned the Murdaugh home, but also babysat their two sons and did anything else they asked for over 20 years. She died at age 57 a few weeks after hitting her head in a fall in February 2018 on steps at the family’s house.

“Did you ever get one cent from Alex Murdaugh?” prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Friday.

“No,” Satterfield answered.

Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial in the shootings of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, at their Colleton County home. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Prosecutors are asking Judge Clifton Newman to allow them to present evidence of Murdaugh stealing money from clients and his law firm to bolster their premise that Murdaugh killed his family to gain sympathy and buy time because his thefts and massive debts were about to be discovered.

Murdaugh is charged but hasn’t been tried, with a range of about 100 other crimes, including the thefts, running a drug and money laundering ring, tax evasion and insurance fraud for trying to arrange his own death so his surviving son could collect $10 million in life insurance. Police said the would-be fatal shot only grazed Murdaugh’s head.

Newman hasn’t ruled yet how much if any of the financial crimes evidence he will allow jurors to hear. The jury returned to the courtroom late Friday morning to hear from a state agent who examined fingerprints.

Satterfield testified that after Murdaugh promised to take care of his housekeeper’s family, he suggested they hire one of his friends — who was also a college roommate and godfather to one of his sons — to be the executor of his mother’s estate.

Satterfield heard little from Murdaugh until they spoke in June 2021. He said Murdaugh told them they were working on a settlement hopefully by the end of the year. Court records show Murdaugh’s insurers had already paid more than $4 million for the fall.

“Did you give him permission to steal your money?” Waters asked Satterfield.

“No,” he replied.

Defense lawyer Jim Griffin asked only a few questions in cross-examination but honed in on how Satterfield didn’t know the exact date in June 2021 the conversation took place. Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed on June 7, 2021. Paul Murdaugh was shot twice with a shotgun and Maggie Murdaugh was shot four or five times with a rifle.

Even though Gloria Satterfield died in an accident, her death was never reported to the Hampton County coroner. State Law Enforcement Division agents exhumed her body about a year after the deaths of Murdaugh’s son and wife but never announced any findings of reopening the investigation into her death.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Court evacuated due to “threat” during Murdaugh murder trial

Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for updates from Walterboro. Tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder […]
WALTERBORO, SC
Olive Barker

If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WPBF News 25

These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 seriously injured during crash on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened Saturday evening on First Street near the Jones Street intersection.  The driver from this crash, now identified as Abigail Owen, has been arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license. According to the […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished.   On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy