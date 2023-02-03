ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Nick Carter files countersuit against 2 rape accusers

By Christine Samra
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2crL_0kbcziAB00

( KTLA ) — Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has filed a countersuit against two women who claim he raped them in the early 2000s.

In December, Shannon “Shay” Ruth sued Carter after claiming he raped her when she was 17 years old back in 2001.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter accused of raping teen in 2001

Carter was also accused of rape by singer Melissa Schuman in 2017. The former member of the girl group Dream claimed he assaulted her in the early 2000s. However, the statute of limitations expired before charges could be filed.

The boy band member has denied both accusations.

Carter’s suit is now seeking more than $2.3 million against Ruth and Schuman. The suit claims that’s how much the “Everybody” singer lost out on following Ruth’s accusations.

The countersuit, obtained by People magazine , claimed that the two women have taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and used it to “launch a five-year conspiracy to ‘defame and vilify Carter and otherwise ruin his reputation for the purposes of garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money from Carter,'” the suit stated.

The lawsuit described both women as “opportunists” who want to “destroy innocent lives.”

Carter claimed Ruth was “coached by a father and daughter, Jerome and Melissa Schuman, to make false claims about him as part of an extortion attempt,” TMZ reported .

He claimed she has changed her story multiple times and said she initially claimed she was abused by someone else.

“As our Counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy,” Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz told the entertainment site. “He has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused; in fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation.”

In response, Ruth’s attorney Mark Boskovich asked TMZ this question: “Why should Nick Carter be believed with his long history of abusing females? A jury will weigh the evidence and decide.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in an interview with TalkTV.Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on Monday evening, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that authorities allowed Epstein to die.Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prisonThe imposter in Congress | On The GroundFire at Edinburgh’s former Jenners building sends plumes of smoke into air
buzzfeednews.com

"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict

Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate

Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy