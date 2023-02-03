I Tried Purple Carrot, a Vegan Meal Kit Company, and the Impact It Had on My Digestion Made Plant-Based Eating a No-Brainer

Read full article on original website
Related
17 RD-Approved ‘Brain Snacks’ That’ll Help Boost Your Memory and Focus (That You Can Find on Amazon)
Let's set the scene: You’ve barely made it past lunchtime without nodding off at least 15 times at your desk, but your Slack DMs are blowing up with messages from your coworkers about an EOD deadline you need to meet. Stress-induced panic commencing in 3, 2, 1. Naturally, when...
Drinking Lemon Water with Baking Soda for Digestive Health Is Way Overhyped, Says a Dietitian
Baking soda, a.k.a. sodium bicarbonate, is a common baking ingredient because it reacts quickly by producing bubbles when exposed to a liquid and an acid—this is how baking soda leavens foods. “Baking soda is also a key ingredient in many over-the-counter antacids because it’s alkaline; it reduces stomach acid by neutralizing the acid in your gut with its higher—more basic—pH,” says Bianca Tamburello, RDN, a nutrition marketing specialist at FRESH Communications. “This is how antacids, and even baking soda alone, can lessen indigestion and heartburn.”
New Science Shows Almonds Can Help You Recover From Workouts Faster, Reducing Inflammation and Soreness
Do you get sore and tired after an intense workout? There’s a change you can make to avoid this fitness pitfall, and it involves… nuts!. Almonds are well known to have multiple health benefits, but there’s now evidence that they have fitness perks, too. A new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition has found that adding almonds to your diet can help your body recover from exercise. A study of 64 adults, split into two groups—one that ate almonds, one that ate the caloric equivalent in a cereal bar—showed that the group that ate almonds had biomarkers that indicate improved muscle recovery, including reduced post-exercise fatigue and tension, and higher levels of strength. They also reported feeling less sore.
‘I’m a Sleep Expert, and This Is the #1 Mistake People Make When Trying To Get Better Sleep’
We've all had nights when we can't sleep. Even after a long day, you get in bed just to lie awake for several hours. But Rebecca Robbins, PhD, associate scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, says that staying in bed when you can't sleep is the worst thing you can do for your sleep cycle.
I’m a Pilates Instructor, and This Smart Resistance Band System Is Like Having an At-Home Reformer That Fits in a Shoebox
Like lots of people, over the past few years, I’ve thought about bringing more workout equipment into my home now that I’ve adopted a hybrid fitness routine and spend about as much time working out in my living room as I do in a gym or studio. I live in a 600-square-foot apartment in New York City, so the idea of rearranging my furniture to make room for an exercise machine is not a decision to be taken likely. The only one I’d even think of ceding floor space to is a Pilates reformer.
Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Care Brand Just Launched a Line That’s a Thirst Quenching ‘Energy Drink’ for Your Hair
If colder temps, heat-styling (or a fun combination of the two) have left your hair feeling thirstier than ever, you might want to take some hair advice from Nicole Kidman. The award-winning actress isn’t shy about her love of Vegamour, the plant-based hair-care brand that's made her hair “noticeably less frizzy”—touting the brand’s growth-boosting Gro Serum ($58) as a hair-care holy grail (one bottle is sold every 22 seconds, BTW).
My Step-By-Step Black-Founded Knotless Braid Wash Day Routine Keeps My Scalp Moisturized and Hair Shiny
I love my curls! But there are days when I really don’t feel like styling my hair. When I have a series of important engagements to attend, I head to the salon to install knotless braids. When I want to wake up with my hair done I know I can rock the protective style for up to six weeks.
I Tried the Thickening ‘Wonderwand’ Mascara That Sells Every 2 Minutes Globally—I Couldn’t Stop Getting Compliments on My Betty Boop Lashes
Is there such a thing as too many mascaras? Probably—and my bathroom counter space agrees. But as someone who has short, thin lashes, I'll take all the help I can get in the eye makeup department. This is what led me to Ciaté London Wonderwand Mascara ($22), my new go-to mascara that truly does it all: lengthen and volumize without the flaking or smudging. It's no wonder a tube of this stuff sells every two minutes globally.
This Celeb-Beloved Facial Tool Lifts, Firms, Soothes Muscle Tension, and More—And It’s on Sale for the First Time, Ever
By now, you've probably seen the Theraface Pro by Therabody, the makers behind the iconic Theragun, make an appearance on your TikTok's "For You" page. Raved by creators, consumers, and celebrities (Gabrielle Union swears by it), the percussive therapy device offers six treatments in a single handheld tool, offering massages, LED-light therapy, micro-current technology, and so much more. If you've been curious about the Theraface Pro or need a Valentine's Day gift that reads "love and self care," now's your chance to save on this TikTok viral device, because it's on sale for the first time ever (yes, you heard that right).
A Dietitian’s Top 5 Tips for Boosting Your Mood and Energy Levels—Without a Drop of Caffeine
While we love to sip on a matcha latte or a frothy cappuccino for an afternoon pick-me-up, caffeine shouldn’t be the only thing we rely on for an energy or mood boost after a poor night’s sleep or during a stressful day. Carolyn Williams, PhD, RD, host of the Happy Eating Podcast and author of Meals That Heal: One Pot, says that while using coffee to perk you up certainly isn’t a bad thing, we often forget that caffeine is a stimulant and has mental and physical effects that can vary by person.
11 Snacks on Amazon That Registered Dietitians Recommend for Achy, Sore Joints
There's a variety of ways that the human body communicates that something isn't quite right—such as prolonged muscle soreness, burning pain, or even achy joints. While not always a cause for concern, sore joints could indicate a sign of inflammation or arthritis, according to Sydney Lappe, MS, RDN, a St. Louis, Missouri-based registered dietitian at bistroMD. A combination of stretching, physical activity, and cold compression can work wonders, but if you're looking to reduce inflammation from the inside out, snacks for achey joints has got you covered. (If you're experiencing prolonged inflammation and/or pain, we recommend that you make an appointment with your doctor or healthcare provider.)
This Coveted ‘Regenerative’ Shampoo Amassed a 3,500-Person Waitlist Right After Launching—And It’s Finally Back on Shelves
There is no shortage of shampoo out there—and yet—finding a formula that can truly refresh and revive strands can still feel like an uphill battle. That is, until the Ranavat Regenerative Veda⁴ Bond Complex Shampoo ($48) hit the shelves in fall 2022—and then immediately flew off those shelves with a seemingly never-ending waitlist of over 3,000. After much anticipation, the coveted shampoo is officially back in stock, and you’re going to want to add it to your cart before it’s gone again.
11 Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gifts That’ll Make Your Tastebuds Swoon
Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovers—it’s also for anyone with a sweet tooth. Next to Halloween, it’s one of the biggest candy holidays around, particularly for chocolate. In fact, Americans reportedly purchase around 58 million pounds of the sweet stuff every year, with chocolate consistently out-selling other confectionaries, like gummies and mints. Our love for Valentine's Day chocolate is dizzying.
Ease Into Using This Derm-Beloved Ingredient by Making a ‘Retinol Sandwich’
Traditionally, retinol and sensitive skin have been frenemies in the skin-care world—but as formulas get more advanced, they're now able to enter BFF territory. When they're getting along, they'll give you mirror-finish skin. And when they're not, well, let's just say the words "red" and "dry" come to mind. While pairing your retinol with other products certainly works, board-certified dermatologist Shari Marchbein, MD put me on to a different method—the retinol sandwich—back in 2019. And it recently blew up on TikTok.
Cathartic, Over-the-Top Sighs Can Actually Reduce Stress Levels, According to New Science
There’s a certain satisfying drama to letting out a big sigh, especially if it’s got some volume to it. While science has found that we often sigh spontaneously for physiological reasons (as the body’s way of reopening collapsed alveoli in the lungs), we also sigh when we’re experiencing a negative emotion like frustration or boredom, hence the dramatic vibe. Taking such a big exhale has previously been linked with momentary psychological release. But according to a new study, sighing purposefully several times in a row for a few minutes each day, aka cyclic sighing, can transform that short-term benefit into a form of long-lasting stress relief.
‘I’m a Thai Chef That Travels the World To Share My Culture’s Nourishing Recipes—Here’s What I’ve Learned’
Though corporate chef Renu Homsombat has spent the last 20 years working as a professional chef at Banyan Tree's luxury hotels and resorts, her passion for cooking didn’t start on the line. Rather, it developed as she spent her childhood years in Thailand shadowing the matriarchs in her family. According to Homsombat, these women placed heavy emphasis on the importance of cooking with local, seasonal ingredients and celebrating family traditions.
I Can Squat 135 Pounds, and These Are the 4 Essentials I Use To Power Through Each Lift
I've come a long way since I first started weightlifting in 2018. But progress hasn't always come easy. In my first year of consistent lifting, I'd only gotten up to 65 pounds on the squat rack. I knew I had to aim further, so I set an arbitrary goal of 135 pounds. (Mostly because my sister, who'd started weightlifting before me and got me onto the sport, had reached 135 pounds.) I wasn't sure if I'd ever reach that weight, but I kept after it.
I Tried Slugging With Cocokind’s New Ultra-Healing Ceramide Recovery Balm—And I’m Officially a Believer
At this point, you’re probably already familiar with slugging—the K-beauty practice that involves layering an occlusive balm or moisturizer on top of all your usual skin care to lock in moisture, boost your skin barrier, and enhance the benefits of your other products. Slugging nearly broke #BeautyTok last year and the internet is all about the trend (Well+Good’s Senior Beauty Editor included), saying the moisturizing and skin-softening benefits are positively unmatched.
‘I’m a Master Sommelier Who Just Tried Dry January for the First Time—Here Are the 4 Learnings I’ll Be Taking With Me the Rest of the Year’
Giving up alcohol isn’t easy—especially not for someone whose profession is immersed in it. Meet Catherine Fallis, the master sommelier at wine subscription box company Bright Cellars and the author of Ten Grapes to Know. (Major fangirl moment: Fallis is the fifth woman in the world to have earned the coveted title of master sommelier.)
Did You Know Yoga Can Support Your Heart Health? Here’s a 9-Minute, Heart-Opening Flow To Help You Start
Pop quiz: At what age should you start looking after your heart health? Well, if you haven't already begun, the best time is right now, cardiologist Jennifer Haythe, MD, director of the cardio-obstetrics program at Columbia University, once told Well+Good. And it's true: The younger you are when you start to give your heart what it needs to be its healthiest, the better off you are.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0