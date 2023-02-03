Read full article on original website
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.81MM shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN). This represents 4.85% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.36MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a...
State Street Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 5.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.14% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Microvision (MVIS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.09MM shares of Microvision, Inc. (MVIS). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.69MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Provident Financial Services (PFS) Declares $0.24 Dividend
Provident Financial Services said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades HomeStreet (HMST)
On January 31, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for HomeStreet from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $29.75.
Frost Phillip Md Et Al Updates Holdings in Douglas Elliman (DOUG)
Fintel reports that Frost Phillip Md Et Al has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.19MM shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.13MM shares and 9.20% of the company, an...
Sterling's (STRL) E-Infrastructure Segment Wins $260M Contracts
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL recently won contracts worth $260 million for its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. Its E-infrastructure projects provide development services for large-scale sites like warehouses, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, multi-use facilities and industrial facilities. This segment has shown robust growth, strengthening the company’s leading market position. With...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/4/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. POST HOLDINGS INC (POST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing...
EXCLUSIVE-Starboard to challenge engineering materials maker Rogers' board -sources
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Starboard Value LP has amassed a sizable stake in Rogers Corp ROG.N and is seeking seats on the electronics materials company's board in its push for changes, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. The board challenge comes after chemical...
3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.
Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage of Enphase Energy (ENPH) with Neutral Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage of Enphase Energy with a Neutral recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $324.04. The forecasts range from a low of $195.94 to a high of $397.95. The average price target represents an increase of 45.35% from its latest reported closing price of $222.93.
A Record Share of Americans Say the Stock Market Is Primed to Fall: Gallup
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. The share of people who think the stock market will fall in the...
Zacks.com featured highlights Coca Cola Femsa, United Rentals and Ameriprise Financial
Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Coca Cola Femsa KOF, United Rentals URI and Ameriprise Financial AMP. 3 Momentum Stocks Backed by Driehaus Strategy to Invest In. The Driehaus strategy can be used to choose the best momentum stocks with...
