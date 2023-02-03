Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Van Morrison announces 2023 Las Vegas shows at Zappos Theater
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock legend and Grammy award-winner Van Morrison is coming to Las Vegas. The show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino will run for three nights, Sept. 6, 8, and 9, and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. American Express Card Members...
news3lv.com
Immersive experience Electric Playhouse expanding to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Electric Playhouse, an immersive experience venue based in New Mexico, is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip. The company announced it will open its second location at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Electric Playhouse's website lists several games available at its New Mexico location....
news3lv.com
Voiceover artist Melissa Moats talks turning passion into opportunity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Turning your passion into opportunity -- that's the message from Melissa Moats. Melissa is a successful voiceover artist and founder of the Voice Actors Studio in Las Vegas. She's now pursuing a new passion, and she joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
Carlos Santana announces fall residency dates at House of Blues Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carlos Santana finished up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night. Santana and House of Blues announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM," are scheduled to take place this fall.
news3lv.com
Tickets now on sale for admission to Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tickets are now on sale for general admission and tour guides at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. The museum will be open from noon to 10 p.m. daily, according to its website. General admission tickets start at $30. A spokesperson said tours will...
news3lv.com
Big Time Rush announces concert tour date at MGM Grand in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Big Time Rush is coming to the Las Vegas Strip this summer. The pop music boy band announced on NBC's Today show Monday that they will go on tour this year. The "Can't Get Enough Tour" will make a stop at the MGM Grand Garden...
news3lv.com
The Wedding Capital of the World!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known as The Wedding Capital of the World and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding!. Joining me now with more is Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya.
news3lv.com
The four C's of buying diamonds
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day and that means chocolate, roses, and diamonds. And now you can get diamonds from two Max Pawn locations. Joining me now with more is pawnbroker, Tracie Butchko and chief of luxury, Michael Mack.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aviators unveil 40th Anniversary logo ahead of 2023 season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are gearing up for the beginning of the season, which will mark a major milestone for the franchise. On Tuesday, the team unveiled its logo commemorating its 40th Anniversary during the upcoming 2023 season, marking the organization as being Nevada’s longest-enduring professional sports franchise.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce Wayne Gretzky jersey giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have announced the team's first jersey giveaway planned for next month. A limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey will be given to the first 3,500 fans on Saturday, March 11, for the game against Vancouver. Pinkbox Doughnuts is the presenting...
news3lv.com
Clear need for Las Vegas supplemental airport as Harry Reid sets new record
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) set a new record for passengers for a calendar year in 2022, officials announced Monday. As the number of people flying in and out of Las Vegas continues to increase, so too does the need for a supplemental airport to alleviate the increasing capacity concerns.
news3lv.com
LA Rams running back Ronnie Rivers wins $500k jackpot while in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Los Angeles Rams player had scored big while visiting LAs Vegas over the weekend. Running back Ronnie Rivers hit the jackpot worth $514,837 while playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on Saturday, February 4. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Mandalay Bay hosts...
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Holo Holo Music Festival approaches cabana sell out
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a lei and get ready to bask in the sun to kick off the upcoming Holo Holo Music Festival. The reggae music festival is taking over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center from May 6-7. Guests are invited to soak in the island night...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas cosmetics company hosts relationship safety panel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local female-owned businesses are coming together to highlight safe and healthy relationships during the month of love. Las Vegas company Esoes Cosmetics teamed up with Parasol Aesthetics Dermatology & Wellness to kick off their 'Kysse & Tell: What True Love Is' event on Sunday. Multiple...
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
news3lv.com
Local nonprofit Project 150 to add second Las Vegas location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit that helps students across the valley is adding a second location to meet growing demand. Thanks to donations from the Engelstad Foundation and others, Project 150 will add a second building near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive on the east side of town.
news3lv.com
50 pool positions up for grabs at upcoming Boyd Gaming hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill dozens of open pool positions during its upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, February 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Scottsdale Ballroom C & D inside the Aliante Hotel + Casino + Spa. Hiring...
news3lv.com
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar hosting events ahead of relocation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fan-favorite tapas bar is bringing its steaming hot food to a new and improved location. Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar is celebrating its grand opening relocation with three upcoming events. Graze Kitchen is kicking off the celebration with a campaign to recognize women-owned businesses...
