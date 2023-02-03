Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
BNY Mellon says investors 'absolutely interested' in digital assets
LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of New York Mellon's head of digital assets Michael Demissie said on Wednesday that digital assets were "here to stay", citing a 2022 study of the custodian bank's clients. "What we see is clients are absolutely interested in digital assets, broadly," BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK)'s Demissie said, speaking...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
investing.com
Goldman Sachs names banker in senior Americas trading role-memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has named Benny Adler to lead the bank's trading efforts on public capital market deals in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. As head Americas capital markets distribution, strategy and coordination, Adler replaces Mike Daum who is...
investing.com
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, challenges investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is publicly challenging investors who oppose their planned merger, according to documents seen by Reuters. Activist investor Ancora, which has successfully pushed...
investing.com
Son of Brazilian billionaire founder of Banco Safra sues family
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -An heir of Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire banker Joseph Safra has sued his mother and two siblings amid a dispute over the fortune of his late father, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday. Alberto Safra accused his family members of purposely diluting his stake in a holding company...
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
investing.com
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $300 million to settle with shareholders over auto insurance disclosures
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming the bank hid that it had pushed unnecessary insurance on auto loan customers, according to documents filed in U.S. court on Tuesday. The Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, which led the class...
investing.com
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
investing.com
Column-Low visibility, low volatility make strange pairing :Mike Dolan
LONDON (Reuters) - Like mirages on the horizon, recession forecasts seem to be appearing and disappearing with great regularity - questioning any investment conviction, the reliability of pandemic-distorted data and still-low volatility gauges in financial markets. In just six weeks of 2023, economic forecasters have hurriedly revised away this year's...
investing.com
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
Comments / 0