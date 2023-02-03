ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

U.S. briefed 40 nations on China spy balloon incident, diplomats and official say

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that Washington shot down on Saturday for spying over U.S. territory, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman...
investing.com

Two lessors file applications to cancel Garuda Indonesia restructuring deal - court

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Two lessors have filed applications in a Jakarta court in a bid to cancel flag carrier Garuda Indonesia's restructuring deal, a court website showed. Garuda reached an agreement with its creditors, which include lessors and Islamic bond investors, last June to restructure more than $9 billion of debt.
investing.com

China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

U.S. approves up to $10 billion sale of HIMARS rocket launchers, ammunition to Poland

(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating older weapons to its...
investing.com

Meta, nonprofit end U.S. lawsuit over infinity-logo trademark

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc and blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation have resolved Dfinity's trademark lawsuit against Meta over its infinity-symbol logo, according to a joint filing in San Francisco federal court. Meta and Dfinity asked the court Monday to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be revived. A...
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

U.S. judge rejects bail proposal for FTX founder Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and said...
MANHATTAN, NY
investing.com

Boeing confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India

© Reuters. Boeing (BA) confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) confirmed media reports that it is set to cut around 2,000 admin jobs this year. The restructuring will take place in the finance and human resources divisions through a combination of attrition and layoffs.
investing.com

U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

