Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Fact-checking President Biden's State of the Union speech
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.
investing.com
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
investing.com
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
investing.com
South Africa's consumer goods firms warn of much higher prices as power cuts bite
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African manufacturers and retailers of food and other essential products warned on Wednesday that consumers will face much higher prices unless the government urgently finds solutions to the power cuts that are crippling the economy. Food, consumer goods companies and retailers in South Africa are cranking...
investing.com
CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs names banker in senior Americas trading role-memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has named Benny Adler to lead the bank's trading efforts on public capital market deals in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. As head Americas capital markets distribution, strategy and coordination, Adler replaces Mike Daum who is...
investing.com
Russian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded a rise in weekly consumer prices, extending the previous week's gain, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, cementing expectations the central bank will give a hawkish signal as it holds rates on Friday. The consumer price index rose 0.26% in the week to Feb....
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
Biden says airlines can’t treat kids like 'piece of baggage'
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday harshly criticized U.S. airlines saying they were charging families unfair fees and vowing to implement new consumer protections. "We’ll prohibit airlines from charging $50 round trip for families just to be able sit together," Biden said at his State of the Union address. "Baggage fees are bad enough – airlines can’t treat your child like a piece of baggage."
investing.com
Wall Street analysts see Zoom's workforce reduction as a positive, but remain neutral
© Reuters Wall Street analysts see Zoom's (ZM) workforce reduction as a positive, but remain neutral. Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) announced Tuesday that it is cutting about 1,300 jobs, or nearly 15% of its workforce, resulting in its share price gaining more than 9% on the day. While the stock has...
investing.com
Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
investing.com
U.S. stocks are falling as investors weigh outlook on rates
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were falling as investors considered the chances of more interest rate increases in the coming months. At 9:56 ET (14:56 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43 points or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 0.7%.
investing.com
U.S. crude oil inventories up 2.4M, rising 7th week in row to new 20-month highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week in line with expectations and for a seventh straight week, reaching their highest in 20 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.423 million barrels during the week ended Feb. 1, the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
investing.com
Retail Earnings Preview: Will Inflation’s Chill Deliver the Iciest Holiday Season
Few things shape economic perceptions more than the prices people pay daily at the grocery store, shopping center, or gas pump. And as 2022 wrapped up, the retail sector once again likely reflected how consumers grasp sudden shocks to their household finances. Based on how December U.S. Retail Sales looked,...
investing.com
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -France and Germany's economy ministers found a willingness in Washington to engage with Europe's concerns over subsidies for green technologies under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, but emerged with few specifics from meetings with top officials there. European capitals worry that the act, designed to shelter U.S. companies...
investing.com
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax
© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
investing.com
JPMorgan to hire more than 500 small-business bankers over 2 years
MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business...
Comments / 0