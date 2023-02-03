ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

Republicans meet Biden's calls for unity with partisan broadside

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans rejected Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden's call for bipartisanship in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, and instead accused him of stoking culture wars in a nation they described as deeply divided. A day after Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Biden to...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
investing.com

Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
investing.com

Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax

© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
investing.com

China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
investing.com

SOTU, Disney and Uber earnings, U.S. oil stocks fall - what's moving markets

Investing.com -- Joe Biden proposes quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks, in a State of the Union speech otherwise only notable for some political theater. Uber and Walt Disney report earnings, with investors keen to see whether the returning Bob Iger can work his magic again in the Magic Kingdom. Stocks are set to give up some of their post-Powell gains at the open. There are first signs of the West inching toward sending Ukraine modern fighter jets, and crude oil rises after the first drop in U.S. inventories in six weeks. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, February 8th.
investing.com

10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning

Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com

U.S. briefed 40 nations on China spy balloon incident, diplomats and official say

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that Washington shot down on Saturday for spying over U.S. territory, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman...
investing.com

Nigerian court suspends Friday deadline to swap banknotes

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented the government from enforcing a Friday deadline for citizens to swap old banknotes for new ones, as the International Monetary Fund flagged disruptions to trade and payments. Nigerians were due to turn in old 1,000, 500 and 200 naira banknotes in...
investing.com

Marketmind: Powell confesses 'This time it's different'

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responds to a question from David Rubenstein (not pictured) during an on-stage discussion at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S, February 7,. A look at the day ahead in...
investing.com

Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron

PARIS (Reuters) - Public transport, schools and refinery supplies in France were disrupted on Tuesday as trade unions led a third wave of nationwide strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement. Tuesday's multi-sector walkouts come a day after pension reform legislation began its...
investing.com

Coty raises profit forecast on resilient demand, price hikes

(Reuters) - Coty (NYSE:COTY) Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as its China business lagged due to COVID lockdowns. Even with the United States on the edge of a potential recession, the beauty market's post-pandemic...

