Investing.com -- Joe Biden proposes quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks, in a State of the Union speech otherwise only notable for some political theater. Uber and Walt Disney report earnings, with investors keen to see whether the returning Bob Iger can work his magic again in the Magic Kingdom. Stocks are set to give up some of their post-Powell gains at the open. There are first signs of the West inching toward sending Ukraine modern fighter jets, and crude oil rises after the first drop in U.S. inventories in six weeks. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, February 8th.

6 HOURS AGO